प्रदर्शन:दूनी तहसीलदार को बहाल नहीं किया तो 5 से बाजार बंद व प्रदर्शन

टोंक6 घंटे पहले
दूनी से आए ग्रामीणों ने मंगलवार को एपीओ तहसीलदार विनीता स्वामी को बहाल किए जाने की मांग को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। जिसमें उन्‍होंने तहसीलदार को दोबारा पदस्थापन नही करने पर 5 फरवरी से धरना-प्रदर्शन और बाजार बंद करने की चेतावनी दी हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि तहसीलदार ने तहसील क्षेत्र में कमीशनखोरी और साथ भूमाफियाओं पर अंकुश लगाने का प्रयास करने के साथ ही 1200 बीघा भूमि को अतिक्रमण मुक्त किया था। उनके एपीओ होने से फिर से भूमाफिया पैर पसारने लगे हें। इस कारण ग्रामीणों ने रोष हैं। विदित रहे दूनी में न्यायालय भवन का मुख्य द्वार तहसील परिसर में से होकर निकलाने पर एपीओ तहसीलदार विनीता स्वामी ने दीवार खड़ी कर रास्ता बंद करवा दिया था। इसके बाद उपजे विवाद पर अधिवक्ताओं ने बार काउंसिल से इसकी शिकायत कर तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचकर धरना दे दिया था। इसके बाद तहसीलदार ने भी दीवार के पास धरना देना शुरु कर दिया। अधिकारियों समझाने के बावजूद नही मानने पर कलेक्टर गौरव अग्रवाल ने तहसीलदार को एपीओ कर दिया था। ग्रामीणों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपकर तहसीलदार को बहाल करने को लेकर 5 फरवरी से बड़ा आंदोलन कर बाजार बंद करने चेतावनी दी।

