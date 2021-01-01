पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन:आंगनबाड़ी पाठशालाओं में आशा सहयोगिनियों का समय आठ घंटे करने और एनएचएम में समय निश्चित किया जाए

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिलेभर से आई आशा सहयोगिनियों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा

महिला बाल विकास और एनएचएम में काम करते हुए कोरोना में महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी निभाने वाली आशा सहयोगनियों की मांगे लगातार अनसुनी की जा रहा हैं। यह आरोप लगाते हुए जिलेभर से आई आशा सहयोगिनियों ने मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन किया।इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर व एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपकर बताया कि कोरोना काल में लाॅकडाउन कफ्र्यू में केंद्र व राजस्थान सरकार की ओर से जारी गाईडलाईन की पालना कर पूरी मेहनत, लगन के साथ अपने परिवार से दूरी बनाकर आमजन को वैश्विक महामारी से बचाने के लिए प्रतिदिन घर-घर जाकर सर्वे कर कोरोना की जानकारी सहित बचाव को लेकर जागरुक करने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाते हुए वर्तमान में भी पूरी मेहनत के काम रही हैं। उन्होने आरोप लगाया कि आशा सहयोगिनियां मानदेय बढ़ाने सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर लगातार संबंधित विभागों सहित मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दे चुके हैं। परन्तु कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं वह मासूस हैं। मुख्यमंत्री के नाम सौंपे ज्ञापन में आशाओं ने सौंपकर आंगनबाड़ी पाठशाला केन्द्र में उनका कार्य समय 4 घंटे से बढ़ाकर 8 घंटे किए जाने और एनएचएम में भी समय निश्चित करने, मानदेय बढ़ाने, श्रम विभाग एक्ट उच्च कुशल कार्य का लाभ देने, एएनएम का दर्जा देने, पद पर रहते हुए बीएड, बीएसटीसी या कोई अन्य कोर्स करने के लिए अनुमति देने, रिटायर्ड होने पर दो साल का लाभ देने के साथ ही सेवानिवृति पर पेंशन का लाभ देने की मांग की हैं। इस मौके पर सोनू गुर्जर, विनोद, रश्मि, शीला बैरवा, राममूर्ति, रूपमती, जमना, रजनी मीणा, ममता मीणा, इन्द्रा जैन, अनिता कंवर, ममता राव, रामजानकी चौधरी, रामपति, अनिता मीणा, ललिता गिरी, हेमलता मीणा, अनिता प्रजापत, गायत्री शर्मा, सुनिता शर्मा, सुशिलाशर्मा, चन्द्रकला, कैलाश कंवर, कान्तासैन आदि।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser