नगर पालिका चुनाव:देवली में भाजपा व निवाई में कांग्रेस ने अपने सिंबल से नहीं उतारे उम्मीदवार

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
जिले की नगर पालिकाओं में नाम वापसी के बाद अध्यक्ष के दावेदारों की स्थिति स्पष्ट हो गई है। सभी जगह अध्यक्ष के लिए 7 फरवरी को चुनाव होंगे। देवली में भाजपा एवं निवाई में कांग्रेस ने सीधे तौर पर अपना प्रत्याशी अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मैदान में नहीं उतारा है।निर्दलीय के रुप में दोनों ही दल अपना दाव खेलते नजर आ रहे हैं। जबकि मालपुरा, टोडारायसिंह, उनियारा में कांग्रेस व भाजपा में मुकाबला होगा। गौरतलब है की निवाई नगर पालिका में गत चुनाव 2015-16 में कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत होते हुए भी कांग्रेस अपना अध्यक्ष नहीं बना पाई थी। वहीं मालपुरा में भाजपा से एक सीट ज्यादा होने के बावजूद कांग्रेस को हार देखनी पड़ी थी। वहीं उनियारा में दोनों ही प्रमुख दलों को निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार ने हराया। गत चुनाव में उनियारा को छोड़कर सभी जगह भाजपा ने अपना अध्यक्ष बनाया था। इस बार भी कई जगह समीकरण कभी भी गड़बड़ा सकते हैं। लेकिन वर्तमान में हाल ये हैं कि उनियारा व टोडारायसिंह में भाजपा के पास बहुमत है। वहीं निवाई मे एनसीपी के भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद वहां भी भाजपा मजबूत नजर आती है। लेकिन ऊंट किस करवट बैठता है, ये परिणाम आने के बाद भी स्पष्ट हो सकेगा। दोनों ही प्रमुख दल जोड़-तोड़ में जुटे हुए हैं। बाड़ाबंदी का सिलसिला जारी है। जयपुर व आसपास के जिलों में बाड़ेबंदी की सूचना है। लेकिन पूरी तरह अब स्पष्ट नहीं किया जा रहा है। कई दलों ने अपना स्थान भी बदल डाला है।चुनावी कार्यक्रममतदान व मतगणना 7 फरवरी उपाध्यक्ष चुनाव के लिए कार्यक्रमसभी चुनाव प्रक्रिया 8 फरवरी 2021

