आत्महत्या:खोजा बावड़ी में युवक ने गले में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या की

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
खोजा बावड़ी निवासी युवक ने घर पर ही फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। युवक की आत्महत्या की खबर आस-पास सनसनी फैल गई। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुरानी टोंक पुलिस ने शव उतरवाकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सआदत अस्पताल में रखवाया। जहां पंचनामें की कार्यवाही के बाद पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। पुरानी टोंक एएसआई रामेश्वर शर्मा ने बताया कि सिंधी काॅलोनी खोजा बावड़ी क्षेत्र में एक युवक के आत्महत्या की सूचना मिली थी। जिसपर मौके पर पहुंचकर फोटोग्राफी करवाने के शव उतरवाया गया। मृतक मनीष बैरवा (25) पुत्र श्रवण लाल हैं। जो बुधवार रात अपने कमरे को अन्दर से बंद कर सोया था। सुबह जब कमरा नही खुला तब उसकी मां ने उसे आवाज दी। कमरा नही खोलने पर परिजनों ने खिडक़ी में से झांक कर देखा तोमनीष छत पर लगे कड़े से गले में फंदा डालकर झूल हुआ था। शव को कब्जे लेने के बाद पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक मजदूरी को काम करने के अलावा घरों की पुताई करने का काम करता था।

