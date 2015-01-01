पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूरिया की बढ़ी डिमांड:मावठ होने व मौसम में नमी के चलते यूरिया की बढ़ी डिमांड

टोंक9 घंटे पहले
जिले में गत दिनों हुई मावठ व मौसम में नमी के बाद रबी फसलों मे डालने के लिए यूरिया की डिमांड बढ़ गई है। यहीं कारण है कि दो दिन से ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के गोदामों व खाद बीज की दुकानों पर यूरिया खाद लेने वालों का तांता लगा हुआ है। दूसरी ओर कृषि विभागीय के अधिकारियों का दावा है कि रबी की फसल के लिए कृषि विभाग ने मारामारी से बचने के लिए पहले से 12 हजार मीट्रिक टन यूरिया का स्टॉक कर रखा है।उल्लेखनीय है कि पिछले सालों यूरिया की किल्लत से फूंक-फूंक कर कदम रख रहे विभाग का दावा है कि इस बार बोआई कम होने व यूरिया की पूरी उपलब्धता से किसानों को खाद के लिए परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा। दो दिन पहले बदले मौसम के बाद जिले के कई गांवों में मावठ होने से चने व सरसों की फसलों में पहले पानी की करीब करीब पूर्ति गई है। हालांकि कई स्थानों पर कम बारिश होने से किसान नहरों में पानी छोड़े जाने की मांग कर रहे है।इधर, मेहंदवास, डारडाहिंद, लांबा, उस्मानपुरा, पालड़ी समेत अन्य गांवों में हुई मावठ के बाद किसान यूरिया लेने उमड़ रहे है। मेहंदवास ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति व्यवस्थापक रामसहाय सैनी व सहायक व्यवस्थापक मांगीलाल यादव ने बताया कि बारिश होने से खाद की डिमांड का आलम यह था कि ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के पास उपलब्ध 600 कट्टे यूरिया के कुछ ही घंटों में समाप्त हो गए।

