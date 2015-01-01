पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायती राज चुनाव:मतदान के समय आने वाली समस्या समाधान की दी जानकारी

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
पंचायती राज चुनाव के लिए बुधवार को कृषि प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र बमोर गेट में मतदान अधिकारी एवं सहायक मतदान अधिकारी (प्रथम) का प्रशिक्षण आयोजित हुआ। प्रशिक्षण में 138 में से 137 प्रशिक्षणार्थी उपस्थित रहे। प्रशिक्षण प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी अधिकारी व सीईओ नवनीत कुमार ने प्रशिक्षाणार्थियों को मतदान के समय आने वाली समस्याओं व समाधान की जानकारी दी।

आर्थिक व सांख्यिकी विभाग के सहायक निदेशक सुरेन्द्र कुमार जैन ने चुनाव संबंधी सांख्यिकी प्रपत्र भरने संबंधित जानकारी प्रदान की। प्रशिक्षण प्रकोष्ठ सहायक प्रभारी अधिकारी व जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रारम्भिक उपेन्द्र कुमार रैना ने सभी मतदान अधिकारियों को मतदान संबंधी सामान्य व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी प्रदान की। इस मौके पर जिला स्तरीय मास्टर ट्रेनर भंवर लाल कुम्हार, त्रिलोकीनाथ श्रीवास्तव, डाॅ. मधुसूदन शर्मा, बाबूलाल नायक, विमल कुमार जैन, निर्मल कुमार जैन, ब्लाॅक सहायक प्रशिक्षण प्रभारी एवं एसीबीईओ रामभजन गुर्जर, रमेश राजोरा, रामलाल जाट, रामसहाय कुम्हार, प्रशिक्षण प्रकोष्ठ सहायक शैलेन्द्र शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

