निरीक्षण:ठंड में खुले में सोने के लिए बाध्य नहीं हों बेघर गरीब या असहाय, महिलाओं व बालकों के लिए रैन बसेरों में अलग से व्यवस्था किए जाने के निर्देश

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
टोंक| नगर परिषद की ओर अग्निशमन केंद्र परिसर में संचालित स्थाई रैन बसेरे का निरीक्षण करते जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण सचिव (अपर जिला न्यायाधीश) पंकज बंसल। - Dainik Bhaskar
टोंक| नगर परिषद की ओर अग्निशमन केंद्र परिसर में संचालित स्थाई रैन बसेरे का निरीक्षण करते जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण सचिव (अपर जिला न्यायाधीश) पंकज बंसल।
  • अपर जिला न्यायाधीश स्थायी रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण कर जानी व्यवस्थाएं

ठंड में कोई भी बेघर ग़रीब व असहाय व्यक्ति खुले में सोने के लिए बाध्य नहीं हो। इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर विशेष रैन बसेरों को स्थापित किए जाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव (अपर जिला न्यायाधीश) पंकज बंसल ने शुक्रवार को जिला मुख्यालय पर नगर परिषद की ओर से संचालित किए जा रहे स्थाई रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण करते हुए कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर से विशेष रूप से महिलाएं व बालकों के लिए रैन बसेरों में अलग से व्यवस्था किए जाने के लिए दिए गए निर्देश की अनुपालना में निरीक्षण कर सर्दी से बचाव के लिए रज़ाई, कम्बल आदि के अलावा लोगों के ठहरने की क्षमता, प्रभावी संचालन के लिए बोर्ड के गठन आदि के संबंध में जानकारी ली गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि अग्निशमन केन्द्र स्थित रैन बसेरों में महिलाओं व बालकों के लिए पृथक से व्यवस्था होने के साथ सुरक्षा के लिए होमगार्ड के जवानों की नियुक्ति की गई है। रैन बसेरों के प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए बैनर, साईन बोर्ड लोहे के बोर्ड आदि के माध्यम से रैन बसेरों का प्रचार-प्रसार किया जा रहा है। रैन बसेरे में फ़र्स्ट एड़ बाक्स की व्यवस्था होने के साथ ही शौचालय आदि साफ सुथरे मिले। पर्याप्त मात्रा में बिस्तर व बिजली आपूर्ति की भी पर्याप्त व्यवस्था मिली।

वही हाल में यात्रियों के मनोरंजन के लिए टीवी भी लगा हुआ था। सचिव अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया हैं कि रैन बसेरों का और अधिक प्रचार-प्रसार किया जाना जरुरी हैं ताकि लोगों को पता चले कि नगर परिषद की ओर से रैन बसेरे का संचालन किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को कोरोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए रैन बसेरों में पर्याप्त मात्रा में मास्क व सैनेटाईजर्स की उपलब्धता रखने के लिए भी निर्देशित कर रैन बसेरों में संधारित किए जा रहे रजिस्टर की भी जांच की। इस दौरान टीईएस एनयूएलएम नगर परिषद घनश्याम बैरवा के अलावा केयर टेकर उपस्थित रहे।

