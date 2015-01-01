पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीसलपुर योजना:पाइपलाइन के लिए खोदी इंटरलॉकिंग सड़क डेढ़ माह बाद भी नहीं की दुरुस्त

टोंक16 मिनट पहले
दूनी घाड कस्बे में बीसलपुर योजना के पंप हाउस से डाटूंदा, धुआंखुर्द आसपास के ग्रामीण इलाकों में शुद्ध पेयजल पहुंचाने को लेकर संबंधित ठेकेदार द्वारा घाड़ कस्बे के मोहल्लाें में इंटरलॉकिंग सड़क को खोदकर पाइप लाइन डाली गई थी। मगर करीबन डेढ़ माह बीत जाने के बावजूद भी अब तक इंटरलॉकिंग सड़क को वापस दुरुस्त नहीं किया। जिससे मोहल्लेवासियों को काफी असुविधा हो रही है। इस संबंध में पूर्व प्रधान रमेश भारद्वाज, दिनेश बाहेती, राजेंद्र माहेश्वरी, मनीष कुमार भाट, दीपक शर्मा आदि ने बताया कि सड़क दुरुस्त नहीं कराने को लेकर बीसलपुर परियोजना अधिकारियों व संबंधित ठेकेदार से शिकायत किए जाने भी अब तक खोदी सड़क को ठीक नहीं किया जा रहा है। लोगों ने चेताया कि सड़क को ठीक नहीं किया गया तो मोहल्लेवसी प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

