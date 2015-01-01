पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समर्थन मूल्य:11 दिन बाद भी सभी केन्द्रों पर आवक शून्य

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में उड़द व मूूंग की कम पैदावार, खुली बोली में ही बेच चुके जिंस

जिले में समर्थन मूल्य पर उड़द, मूंग व सोयाबीन की खरीद एक नवम्बर से शुरू कर दिए जाने के बावजूद खरीद केन्द्रों पर आवक शून्य है। 11 दिन बीतने के बावजूूद एक भी किसान उड़द, मूंग व सोयाबीन लेकर समर्थन मूल्य कांटों पर नहीं पहुंचा। इसका कारण है कि जिले में जहां उड़द, मूंग व सोयाबीन का उत्पादन कम हुआ है वहीं खुली बोली में उड़द,मूंग का भाव अधिक रहने से किसानों का समर्थन मूल्य के खरीद केन्द्रों के प्रति रूझान नहीं है। समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद देर से शुरू किए जाने से भी अधिकतर किसान पहले ही उड़द व मूंग बेच चुके है। उल्लेखनीय है कि एक नवम्बर से उड़द, मूंग, सोयाबीन की खरीद शुरू कर दी गई है। इसके लिए जिले में 28 खरीद केन्द्र बनाए गए है। मूंगफली की खरीद 18 नवम्बर से होगी। कोऑपरेटिव रजिस्ट्रार कैलाश चंद सैनी ने बताया कि उनकी ओर से खरीद की पूरी तैयारी है। अभी तक एक भी बोरी की आवक नहीं हुई है। विभाग के मुताबकि जिलेभर में 13 किसानों ने उड़द व 35 किसानों ने मूंग बेचने के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीयन कराया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें