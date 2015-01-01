पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए रखना जरूरी:डाकघर बचत खातों में 500 रुपए रखना जरूरी

टोंक9 घंटे पहले
डाकघर बचत बैंक खातों में 11 दिसम्बर से न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए रखना जरूरी होगा। गत वर्ष 12 दिसम्बर को भारत सरकार ने एक गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर डाकघर बचत बैंक खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस राशि 50 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 500 रुपए कर दी थी। खाते में न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए करने के लिए ग्राहकों को एक वर्ष का समय दिया गया था। जिसकी मियाद 11 दिसम्बर को पूरी होने जा रही है।डाकघर अधीक्षक, टोंक गोविन्द वैष्णव ने बताया कि नियत तारीख 11 दिसम्बर के उपरान्त बचत खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस नहीं रखा गया तो उस स्थिति में 100 रुपये का रख रखाव शुल्क काटा जाएगा। अगर शुल्क कटौती के उपरान्त खाते में बैलेंस शून्य हो जाता है तो एसी स्थिति में खाता स्वत: ही बन्द हो जाएगा।

