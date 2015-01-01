पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओपीडी का समय पहले की तरह रखें:आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालयों में ओपीडी का समय पहले की तरह रखें

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
आयुर्वेद विभाग की ओर से पिछले दिनों आदेश जारी कर प्रदेश के सभी आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालयों का समय सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक किया गया है। इससे प्रदेश के आयुर्वेद कार्मिकों मे नाराजगी है। राजस्थान आयुष विभागीय नर्सेज महासंघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रमेश दाधीच बावडी ने चिकित्सा मंत्री डाॅ. रघु शर्मा को पत्र लिखकर आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालयों का समय बदल कर पूर्व की भांति सुबह 9 बजे से 3 बजे तक ही रखे जाने की मांग की है। दाधीच ने बतलाया कि हाल ही मे सरकार ने आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालयों का समय एक घण्टा अधिक बढाकर बीच में एक घण्टे का विश्राम दिया गया है। जो व्यवहारिक नही है। इस आदेशानुसार आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा कार्मिकों के एक घंटा लंच के लिए ओपीडी बन्द करनी होगी जो मरीजों के लिए कष्टकारी होगा। ऐसे में आयुर्वेद विभाग के अधीन चिकित्सालयों का समय पूर्व की भांति किए जाने की मांग की है।मीणा सेवा संस्थान में बैठक आयोजित सवाई माधोपुर| मीणा समाज सेवा संस्थान में भवानी सिंह मीणा की अध्यक्षता में बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में कोविड 19 महामारी में सावधानी बरतने व सरकार की गाइड- लाइन का पालन करने के संबंध में लोगों को जागरुक करने पर जोर दिया गया। स्थाई चौकीदार रखने का प्रस्ताव लिया गया, वहीं आगामी दिनों में प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह आयोजित करने, नि:शुल्क कोचिंग करने पर विमर्श किया गया।

