इंदिरा रसोई में सफाई का अभाव:देवली इंदिरा रसोई में सफाई का अभाव, औचक निरीक्षण में अधिशासी अधिकारी ने नियमित स्वच्छ रखने के दिए निर्देश

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
देवली स्थानीय नगर पालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार मीणा एवं मीडिया कर्मियों ने गुरुवार प्रात: स्थानीय बस स्टैंड पर संचालित इंदिरा रसोई का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान मौके पर मिली गंदगी को लेकर संचालकों को पूर्ण रूप से सफाई व्यवस्था रखने के निर्देश दिए।गुरुवार प्रात एक संयुक्त कार्यक्रम के तहत अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार मीणा की अगुवाई में स्थानीय मीडिया ने बस स्टैंड पर नगर पालिका के भवन में संचालित हो रही इंदिरा रसोई का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान मौके पर मिली अवस्थाओं को लेकर अधिशासी अधिकारी ने संचालकों को मौके पर बुलाया तथा वहां व्याप्त अव्यवस्थाओं को लेकर सवाल जवाब किए। इस दौरान उन्होंने इंदिरा रसोई कर्मचारियों को नियमित रूप से साफ सफाई रखने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान इंदिरा रसोई में बने भोजन का भी स्वाद देखा गया। हालांकि रसोई संचालक द्वारा दी जाने वाली खाद्य सामग्री का स्वाद सही पाया गया। लेकिन सब्जियों में तेल की मात्रा की अधिकता को देखते हुए मात्रा घटाने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार मीणा ने एवं मीडिया कर्मियों ने मौके पर 8 रुपए प्लेट में भोजन ग्रहण करने वाले बिसलपुर गांव के किशन लाल, बीजवाड़ के रामलाल, गौरी शंकर व कैलाश ने बताया कि 8 रुपए में साहब इस जमाने में खाने को क्या मिलता है लेकिन इंदिरा रसोई में उन्हें चार चपाती के साथ दो सब्जियां उपलब्ध हो रही है। जिनकी गुणवत्ता पर सवाल खड़े नहीं किए जा सकते। बेहतर भोजन उपलब्ध हो रहा है। इस दौरान मीडिया कर्मियों ने रसोईघर काउंटर एवं गोदाम का भी निरीक्षण किया जो सही तो मिले लेकिन साफ सफाई का अभाव था। अधिशासी अधिकारी ने इस दौरान रसोई घर में बिना मास्क मिले लोगों को मास्क वितरित किए। संचालकों को कोरोना के तहत काउंटर पर भीड़ जमा नहीं करने एवं नियमों का पालन करने के सख्त हिदायत दी। मीणा के साथ कनिष्ठ अभियंता राहुल शर्मा, पालिका कर्मी संजय सेन, अजय आर्य, प्रेमचंद जैन, चेतन शर्मा, चेतन वैष्णव, दिनेश बाबर, बृजेश भारद्वाज समेत कई मीडिया कर्मी मौके पर मौजूद थे।

