मतदान शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न:रुचि कम, दिनभर सीमित संख्या में पहुंचे मतदाता

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
जिले में पंचायतराज के तहत जिला परिषद और पंचायत समितियों को लेकर पहले चरण का मतदान पहले के मुकाबले कम रहा। सोमवार को पहले चरण में टोंक, पीपलू और निवाई के पंचायत समिति के 59 के अलावा जिला परिषद के 11 वार्डो के बनाए गए 442 मतदान केंद्रो पर पर्याप्त पुलिस जाप्ता होने के कारण मतदान शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हुआ। हालांकि इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के साथ मतदान करवाना प्रशासन के लिए चुनौतिपूर्ण रहा हैं लेकिन प्रशासन की ओर से मतदान केंद्रों पर मास्क वितरण और सेनेटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था की गई।

