पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

असुविधा:डॉक्टरों के अभाव से मरीजों की लगी लंबी कतार

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अस्पताल में सर्जन, महिला गाइनिक, चाइल्ड रोग विशेषज्ञ के अभाव से लोगों को ज्यादा परेशानी

टोडारायसिंह उपखण्ड मुख्यालय के राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को 50 में बेड में क्रमोन्नत किए लगभग तीन साल होने को आए, लेकिन अभी तक अस्पताल में न तो बेड बढ़ाए और नहीं स्वीकृत पदों को भरा गया है। इससे वार्ड में मरीजों को भर्ती करने में परेशानी होती है, वहीं डॉक्टरों के अभाव से मरीजों की लंबी लाइनें लगती है। तत्कालीन भाजपा सरकार में शहर की सीएचसी को 30 से 50 बेड में क्रमोन्नत कर दिया था, लेकिन तीन साल होने को आए अभी तक भी सुविधा वहीं 30 बेड की है। हालात यह है कि अस्पताल में न तो बेड बढ़े और न ही स्वीकृत पद भरे है। वार्ड में केवल 20 बेड ही है। जबकि अस्पताल में रोजाना 400-500 मरीज आते है। इससे अस्पताल में जर्नल मरीजों के उपचार के लिए केवल दो डॉक्टर ही है। इससे आउट डोर में मरीजों की लंबी लाइन लग जाती है। अस्पताल में सर्जन, महिला गाइनिक, चाइल्ड रोग विशेषज्ञ के अभाव से सर्वाधिक परेशानी है। उपखण्ड क्षेत्र में नगरपालिका सहित 31 ग्राम पंचायतों के करीब डेढ़ लाख लोगों की आबादी है। गांवों के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर ही दो-दो डॉक्टर सेवाएं दे रहे है। सर्जन डॉक्टर का पद तो गत 10 साल से रिक्त चल रहा है। खास बात यह कि जिले का यह पहला उपखण्ड मुख्यालय है जहां एक भी निजी अस्पताल तक नहीं है। ऐसे में लोगों को उपचार के लिए दूसरे शहर जयपुर, टोंक, मालपुरा का रास्ता चुनना पड़ता है। इसमें आम आदमी के लिए सबसे अधिक संकट बना हुआ है।इनकी आवश्यकता: मुख्यालय के अस्पताल में स्वीकृत बेड बढ़ाए जाए, महिला गाइनि, सर्जन, नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, निश्चेतन विशेषज्ञ, हड्डी रोग विशेषज्ञ, चाइल्ड रोग विशेषज्ञ के पद भरे जाए। साथ ही लेबोरेट्री में लैब टैक्निशयन लगाया जाए।रिक्त पदों को भरना सरकार के हाथ में टोडारायसिंह का अस्पताल 50 बेड का मंजूर है। 20 बेड चाहे तो सीएचसी वाले भी खरीद सकते है। चिकित्सकों के रिक्त पद भरना तो सरकार के हाथ है। हमतो रिक्त पदों की सूची सरकार के पास भिजवा देते है।-डॉ.मेहबूब खान, अतिरिक्त जिला मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी, टोंक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें