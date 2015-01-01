पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उप प्रधान पद:कांग्रेस के महादेव मीणा देवली पंचायत समिति के उपप्रधान

टोंक30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत समिति के 21 में से 11 ने कांग्रेस में किया मतदान, भाजपा की भंवरी को मिले 10 मत

देवली स्थानीय पंचायत समिति में उप प्रधान पद के लिए शुक्रवार को संपन्न चुनावों में कांग्रेस ने भाजपा को एकमत से मात देकर उप प्रधान पद भी अपनी झोली में डाल लिया है। कांग्रेस के महादेव मीणा ने भाजपा की भंवरी देवी को एकमत से मात देकर विजय श्री हासिल की है। भाजपा को 10 वहीं कांग्रेस को 11 मत मिले हैं।यहां पंचायत समिति में उप प्रधान पद को लेकर शुक्रवार को पंचायत राज के चुनाव संपन्न हो गए। इस दौरान भाजपा ने निर्दलीय जीत कर आई भंवरी देवी को अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया था। वहीं कांग्रेस ने महादेव मीणा को अपना प्रत्याशी घोषित किया था। जिसके चलते दोनों प्रत्याशियों ने सुबह 11:00 बजे पंचायत समिति में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी भारत भूषण गोयल के समक्ष अपने नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए थे। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच के बाद 3:00 बजे के बाद मतदान शुरू हुआ। इस दौरान 3:30 बजे भाजपा के 10 जनों ने अपना मतदान किया। उसके बाद विधायक हरीश मीणा एवं निवर्तमान कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण गाता नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान गणेश लाल जाट के साथ कांग्रेस के सदस्य मतदान करने पहुंचे। मतदान के तुरंत बाद परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया। इसके चलते कांग्रेस के महादेव मीणा को एक मत से विजय घोषित किया गया। यहां भाजपा की भंवरी देवी को 10 मत मिले तो कांग्रेस के महादेवा को 11 मत मिले।जैसे ही उधर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को जीत की सूचना मिली तो खुशी से झूम उठे एवं जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए। इससे पूर्व निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं एसडीएम ने उपप्रधान महादेव मीणा को पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई एवं जीत का प्रमाण पत्र सोफा। साथ गत दिनों से चली आ रही चुनाव की उठापटक का समापन हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें