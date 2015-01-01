पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद:मालाकार जनरल स्टोर बना ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद

टोंक8 मिनट पहले
  • किराना-ड्राइफ्रूट्स के लिए उपभोक्ता देते हैं प्राथमिकता

पचेवर स्टेट हाइवे पर तेजाजी धाम के पास स्थित मालाकार जनरल स्टोर। ग्राहको व उपभोक्ताओं की पहली पसंद। दैनिक उपयोगी सामग्री के साथ ही ड्राईफ्रूट्स हो चाहे, किराना का सामान उचित व गुणवत्तापूर्ण व शुद्व खाद्य वस्तुओं को उपलब्ध कराना ही दुकान संचालक द्वारा अपना ध्येय बताया जाता है।मालाकार जनरल स्टोर के संचालक रंगलाल मालाकार ने बताया कि शुद्व व उचित मूल्यों पर आमजन को किराना की सामग्री, जनरल व दैनिक उपयोग की वस्तुऐं तथा ड्राईफ्रूट्स उपलब्ध कराना ही उसका मुख्य उद्देश्य रहा है। जिससे लोगों को ताजा व गुणकारी सामान वाजिब दाम पर उपलब्ध हो तथा उनके स्वास्थ्य पर भी विपरीत प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा। दुकान पर उपलब्ध पैक सामान के साथ ही नामचीन कम्पनीयों जैसे बीकाजी ब्रांड़ के नमकीन, सोहन पपड़ी, केसरबाटी, रसगुल्ला तो लकड़ाजी ब्रांड़ के बेसन, सूजी, पोहा, चाय, इलायची, लौंग मेदा सहित अन्य सामग्री उचित मूल्य के साथ ही सदैव उपलब्ध कराई जाती है।इतना ही नहीं रंगलाल मालाकार ने बताया कि उसका प्रथम व प्रमुख लक्ष्य ग्राहक की संतुष्टि व पौष्टिक खाद्य वस्तु उपलब्ध कराकर आमजन के स्वास्थ्य वर्धन करते हुए जनसेवा करना है।

