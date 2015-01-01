पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक ही छत के नीचे:एक ही छत के नीचे दैनिक उपयोग की सभी वस्तुएं उपलब्ध कराता है मालाकार जनरल स्टोर

टोंक35 मिनट पहले
पचेवर कस्बे से निकालने वाले स्टेट हाईवे 37 ए पर तेजाजी धाम के पास स्थित मालाकार जनरल स्टोर दैनिक उपयोग की वस्तुओं के साथ ही स्टेशनरी, पतजंलि उत्पाद व पशु आहार का बिक्री केंद्र जिसकी अपनी अलग पहचान है। दूसरे शब्दों में कहें तो जहां एक ही छत के नीचे दैनिक उपयोग की सभी वस्तुओं के साथ स्टेशनरी, खाद्य पदार्थों के साथ ही पशु आहार भी उचित वाजिब दामों पर उपभोक्ताओं को उपलब्ध कराया जाता है।उस स्थान का नाम है मालाकार जनरल स्टोर। कस्बे ही नही अपितु ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों में भी अपनी अलग पहचान बना चुके मालाकार जनरल स्टोर के संचालक रंगलाल मालाकार का सरल व आत्मिय व्यवहार ग्राहक को स्टोर पर आने को प्रेरित करता है। हंसमुख स्वभाव के धनी मालाकार जनरल स्टोर के संचालक रंगलाल मालाकर ने बताया कि स्टोर पर नामचीन कंम्पनियों जैसे बीकाजी ब्रांड़ के नमकीन, सोहन पपड़ी, केसर-बाटी, रसगुल्ला तो लकड़ाजी ब्रांड़ के दाल, बेसन, सूजी, पोहा, चाय, इलायची, लौंग मेदा। सरस, लोट्स, पायस, रिलायंस ब्रांड़ घी तथा सरसो, रिफाइदक, मूंगफली का तेल। लक्ष्मीभोग आटा के साथ ही पतजंलि उत्पादों का उचित मूल्य पर विक्रय किया जाता है। इन स्वास्थ्यवर्धक व गुणवत्तापूर्ण सामग्री के साथ ही पशु आहार का भी स्टोर के माध्यम से विक्रय किया जाता है। रंगलाल मालाकार का मानना हैं कि ग्राहक भगवान के समान होता है, नर सेवा ही नारायण सेवा है। इन पुनित विचारों से ओतप्रोत मालाकार स्टोर संचालक का प्रथम लक्ष्य ग्राहक की संतुष्टि व पोषणयुक्त खाद्य व उपयोगी सामग्री उपलब्ध कराना मानते है। स्टोर संचालन में संचालक को रामराज, सीताराम, आकाश व मुकेश का भी भरपूर सहयोग प्राप्त होता है।

