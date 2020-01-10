पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंडियां बंद:कृषि अध्यादेश के खिलाफ जिलेभर में मंडियां बंद

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार की ओर से किसानों और कृषि व्यापार से सम्बंधित तीन अध्यादेशों के विरोध में सोमवार जिलेभर में किसानों और व्यापारियों ने कृषि उपज मंडियां बंद रखी। इससे मंडी में दिनभर सन्नाटा छाया रहा।किसान महापंचायत के आह्वान पर मंडी व्यापारियों का समर्थन मिलने के बाद किसानों ने जिला मुख्यालय स्थित कृषि उपज मंडी में धरना-प्रदर्शन कर अध्यादेश की प्रतियां जलाई तो दूसरी ओर देहात व शहर कांग्रेस ने भी अध्यादेशों की कॉपियां की हाेली जला दी। वही केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए राज्यपाल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। अध्यादेश पर दिनभर में विरोध-प्रदर्शन के बीच भाजपा ने कांग्रेस पर किसानों को भड़कानें का आराेप लगा दिया। टोंक कृषि उपज मंडी में किसान महापंचायत प्रदेशमंत्री रतनलाल खोखर और युवा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रामेश्वर प्रसाद चौधरी के साथ दर्जनों किसानों ने सोशल डिस्टेन्स का ध्यान रखते हुए केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ धरना दिया गया और बाद में प्रतियां जलाकर अध्यादेशों के प्रति अपना आक्रोश जाहिर किया।कांग्रेस ने जलाई अध्यादेश की होली : केंद्र सरकार से कृषि संबंधित तीनों अध्यादेशों को संसद में पारित करवाने के विरोध में शहर व देहात कांग्रेस की ओर से डाक बंगला में धरना देने के बाद अध्यादेश की प्रतिया जलाकर विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होने राज्यपाल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपकर केंद्र सरकार के कृषि एवं किसानों संबंधित अध्यादेश को गैर जरुरी बताते हुए आरोप लगाया कि इससे कृषि उपज विपणन समितियां ख़त्म हो जाएंगी और सभी को कृषि प्रोडक्ट खरीदने-बेचने की इजाजत मिलने के बाद मंडी व्यवस्था ख़त्म हो जाने से न केवल व्यापारियों की मनमानी बढ़ेगी बल्कि वह फसल की खरीद किसी भी दाम पर खरीदेंगे और देश के लाखों आढ़तिए, मंडी मजदूर और खेत मजदूर खत्म हो जाएंगे।इस दौरान शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अजीज कुरैशी, कांग्रेस नेता महावीर तोगड़ा, मोहम्मद अहसान बाबा, शकीलुर्रहमान, अब्दुल खालिक, सैयद मेहमूदशाह, पार्षद विकास लोदी, पूर्व पार्षद शकील मियां, अनवर आदिल, युसूफ युनिवर्सल, कैलाशी मीणा, इम्तियाज खान, जर्रार खान, पिन्टू पाटोली, राजकुमार वर्मा, अरशद, मोहन मीणा, दशरथ सिंह, रामकेश आदि मौजूद रहे। इसी प्रकार राष्ट्रीय मजदूर संघ इंटक ने भी बंद को संमर्थन देने दिया।

