प्रकरण चिह्नित करें:लंबित प्रकरणों में राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरण चिह्नित करें

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन के लिए गुरुवार को जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव (अपर जिला न्यायाधीश) पंकज बंसल ने निवाई के न्यायिक अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। उन्होंने निवाई एसीजेएम उमेश वीर व, जेएम प्रीति चौधरी को 12 दिसम्बर को होने वाली राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत को लेकर संबंधित न्यायालयों के लंबित प्रकरणों में राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों को अधिक से अधिक संख्या में चिन्हित कर उनमें प्री-काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से राजीनामे का प्रयास करने के निर्देशित किया हैं। साथी राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का प्रभावी रूप से प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए पेम्फलेट, बैनर एवं प्रिंट व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया का सहयोग लेने के निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ लोक अदालत के संबंध मीटिंग आयोजित कर विभिन्न संस्थानों से संबंधित प्री-लिटिगेशन एवं पोस्ट लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों को उक्त लोक अदालत में अधिकाधिक संख्या में निस्तारित करवाने के लिए सार्थक प्रयास करें।वृद्धाश्रम का निरीक्षण कर दी कानून की जानकारी : जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव पंकज बंसल ने निवाई स्थित वृद्धाश्रम का निरीक्षण कर निवासरत वृद्ध जनों को माता-पिता और वरिष्ठ नागरिक भरण-पोषण व कल्याण अधिनियम 2007 अधिनियम की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि इसकी विशेषता यह है कि वरिष्ठ नागरिक जिसका व्यक्ति की देखभाल और संरक्षण में हैं, उसके द्वारा वरिष्ठ नागरिक को परित्यक्त कर देना एक दण्डनीय अपराध हैं जिसमें अधिकतम 3 माह की कैद अथवा 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना अथवा दोनों हो सकते हैं। सचिव ने वृद्धाश्रम में संधारित किये जा रहे रजिस्टरों, वृद्धाश्रम में निवासरत वृद्ध जनों के कमरों, बिस्तरों, भोजनषाला, शुद्ध पेयजल, स्नानागार आदि का निरीक्षण मेडिकल चैकअप के संबंधित जानकारी ली। वृद्धाश्रम परिसर में समय-समय पर सेनिटाइजर करवाने व कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करने के लिए के लिए संचालक निर्देषित किया।

