पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मास्क नहीं तो प्रवेश नहीं:‘मास्क नहीं तो प्रवेश नहीं ’ जागरूकता रैली निकाली

टोंक14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत नगर परिषद की टीमों ने मंगलवार को शहर के सवाई माधोपुर चौराहा, रोडवेज डिपो, नेहरू पार्क, किदवाई पार्क, हेमू सर्किल, अग्रसेन सर्किल, सब्जी मंडी क्षेत्र आदि में 2 हजार 150 मास्कों का वितरण किया है। नगर परिषद आयुक्त सचिन यादव ने बताया कि कोरोना से जागरुकता के लिए चलाए जा रहे जनआंदोलन के तहत कोरोना से जागरूकता के लिए प्रतिदिन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। नगर परिषद की ओर से अब तक टोंक शहरी क्षेत्र में अलग-अलग टीमें बनाकर 47 हजार 355 मास्क वितरित किया जा चुका है। इस अभियान के तहत लोगों को जागरूक किया गया। वहीं सरकार के निर्देशानुसार मास्क पहनाओ एप भी अपलोड किए जा रहे हैं। बिना मास्क पहने घर से निकलने पर कानूनन पाबन्दी लगा दी गई है। अधिशासी अभियंता किशन लाल मीणा, सहायक अभियंता फतेह सिंह, कनिष्ट अभियंता कुलदीप जोरवाल, फरमान, राम दयाल बैरवा, मतीन मियां आदि ने नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत लोगों बिना मास्क घर से न निकलने को पाबन्द किया गया व नए कानून की जानकारी भी दी गई। टोडारायसिंह| कोराेना महामारी से बचाव हेतु शहर में जन आंदोलन नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत नगर पालिका टोडारायसिंह की ओर से स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने रैली निकाल कर आमजन को जागरूक किया गया। मनोज सोनी परियोजना निदेशक रूडसिको जयपुर, उपखण्ड अधिकारी श्याम सुंदर चेतीवाल, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष संतकुमार जैन, पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष रामदयाल सुवालका, अधिशासी अधिकारी भरतलाल मीणा, किशन लाल गुर्जर कनिष्ठ सहायक, सिकंदर जमादार, नितेश अग्रवाल सामुदायिक संगठक सहित स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं द्वारा रैली आयोजित की गई। महिलाओं ने पीपली चौराहे से एसबीआई चौराहे तक रैली निकाल कर 556 मास्क वितरण किए तथा 300 स्टीकर चस्पा किए है। इस दौरान व्यापारियों व नागरिकों को मास्क पहना कर व डिस्टेसिंग की पालना करने हेतु जागरूक किया। शहर में माइक द्वारा मास्क पहनने व डिस्टेसिंग की पालना करने हेतु भी प्रचार किया गया। मोर| राज्य सरकार के नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के बाद स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं की ओर से घर-घर मास्क अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इस अभियान के तहत गांव कूकड में कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से घर-घर जाकर परिवार के सदस्यों की संख्या में आधार पर मास्क वितरित किए गए। प्रदेश सेवादल संगठक महासचिव दीन दयाल सिंह ने बताया कि अभियान के तहत लोगों को वाशेबल मास्क दिए जाएंगे। महिला टीम महिलाओं को मास्क की उपयोग व महत्व की जानकारी देकर जागरूक करेंगे। मास्क वितरण के साथ साथ सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के बारे में समझाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें