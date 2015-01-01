पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन की दी चेतावनी:मनरेगा संविदा कर्मियों ने बीडीओ को ज्ञापन सौंपा, आंदोलन की दी चेतावनी

टोंक8 मिनट पहले
मालपुरा पंचायत समिति के नरेगा संविदा कर्मियों ने प्रदेश संगठन के आह्वान पर सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री एवं नरेगा आयुक्त राजस्थान के नाम बीडीओ को अपनी विभिन्न मांगों के लिए ज्ञापन सौपा।ज्ञापन में समय रहते मांगे नहीं मानने पर नरेगा संविदा कार्मिकों द्वारा संपूर्ण राजसथान में काली दिवालीमनाने एवं राज्य व्यापी आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है। मीडिया प्रभारी मालपुरा शाखा के हंसराज गुर्जर ने बताया कि महात्मागांधी नरेगा संविदा कार्मिक संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार वैष्णव के आह्वान पर सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में प्रमुख मांगे पंचायती राज 2013 एलडीसी भर्ती के 10029 को भरने व पंचायती राज एसएस आर भर्ती को प्रारंभ करने सहित स्थानांतरण पॉलिसी व समान काम समान वेतन शामिल है। उन्होंने बताया दिवाली के बाद प्रदेश के नरेगा कार्मिक हडताल पर चले जाएंगे जिसकी समस्त जिम्मेदारी राजस्थान सरकार की होगी। ज्ञापन देने वालों में कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक , लेखा सहायक व डाटाएंट्री ऑपरेटर सहित अन्य शामिल थे।

