परामर्श शिविर:श्री बालाजी आरोग्य हेल्थ केयर के परामर्श शिविर में 250 से अधिक रोगी लाभान्वित

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
नेशनल हाइवे पक्का बंधा स्थित श्री बालाजी आरोग्य हेल्थ केयर अस्पताल के निशुल्क परामर्श शिविर के दो दिन में ही 250 से अधिक रोगियों ने निशुल्क परामर्श का लाभ लिया। शिविर में डॉ. डीएस सिहर्रा से निशुल्क परामर्श पाकर लोग संतुष्ट नजर आए। डॉ. सिहर्रा ने भास्कर को बताया कि शिविर में सिर्फ परामर्श ही निशुल्क रहेगा, लेकिन उपचार का शुल्क लगेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अस्पताल में आयुर्वेदिक पद्धति से रीढ़ की हड्डी, जन्मजात विकलांगता, हाथ-पेरों में टेडापन, सभी जोड़ दर्द संबंधित उपचार, लकवा, बाय, हड्डी का दर्द, हाथ-पैरो में जलन, सुन्न पड़ना, नस ब्लांकिंग आदि कई बीमारियों का उपचार बिना किसी इंजेक्शन, चीरफाड़ के किया जाता हैं। दो दिन के अंदर ही निशुल्क शिविर में 250 से अधिक लोग निशुल्क परामर्श पाकर लाभान्वित हुए हैं। डॉ. सिहर्रा ने बताया कि दैनिक भास्कर की आइए फिर मुस्कुराए, जीवन काे खुशहाल बनाए की पहल के तहत आयोजित कैंप प्रतिदिन सुबह 10 से शाम 6 बजे तक 30 सितंबर तक चलेगा। गंगापुर सिटी के बाद टोंक व आस-पास के क्षेत्र की मांग पर शाखा का संचालन शुरु करते हुए मरीजों की आयुर्वेद पद्धति इलाज कर बेहतर सेवा दी जा रही हैं। अधिक जानकारी 9413872834 पर ली जा सकती हैं।

