परामर्श लेने भी स्कूल नहीं पहुंचे:9 से 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों की आवाजाही नगण्य, परामर्श लेने भी स्कूल नहीं पहुंचे

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
जिले के स्कूलों में सोमवार को पहले दिन 9 वीं से 12 कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों की आवाजाही भी नगण्य ही रही। हालांकि सरकारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक यह निर्देश दिए गए थे कि जिले में सोमवार से स्कूलों में कक्षा 9वीं व 12 वीं के विद्यार्थी स्वास्थ्य गाइड लाइन के अनुसार आ सकेंगे। इसके बावजूद कुछ छात्र व परिजन ही स्कूलों की ओर जाते दिखाई दिए। एडीईओ चौथमल चौधरी ने बताया कि स्कूल तो खुल रहे हैं। शिक्षक भी समय से पहुंच रहे हैं। ऐसे में कोई भी छात्र परामर्श लेने या अन्य समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए स्कूल जा सकते है। दूसरी ओर कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते आंकड़ों के चलते जागरूक अभिभावकों ने बच्चों को स्कूल नहीं भेजा।मोर|कस्बा सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के सभी सरकारी विद्यालयों में अनलॉक 04 के तहत 21 सितम्बर को सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के बच्चों को गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप विद्यालय में आने की अनुमति तो मिली थी, लेकिन सोमवार को किसी भी विद्यालय में एक भी बच्चा नहीं आया। इससे शिक्षक विद्यार्थियों की राह ताकते रहे। उल्लेनीय है कि गाइडलाइन के अनुसार सोमवार को छात्राें को केवल मार्गदर्शन के लिए आना था, लेकिन अभिभावकों ने बच्चों को विद्यालय भेजा ही नहीं।

