पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जान जोखिम में डालकर रात में सिचांई:नटवाड़ा : फसलों को जीवन दान देने के लिए जान जोखिम में डालकर रात में सिचांई कर रहे हैं अन्नदाता

टोंक30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नटवाड़ा सर्दी के दिनो में किसानो को सिंचाई के लिए थ्री फेज बिजली रात को मिलने के कारण अन्नदाता किसान अपनी जान जौखिम में डाल कर सिचांई कर रहे हैं।वही रात में सिंचाई अंधेरा होने के कारण समय एवं पानी ज्यादा बर्बाद हो हो रहे हैं। खेतो में रात के अंधेरे में जंगली जानवरो एवं जहरीले जीव-जन्तुओ का खतरा होने के कारण किसान खेतो पर अकेले जाने से कतराते हैं। जिसके चलते उन्हे एक अतिरिक्त व्यक्ति साथ में ले जाना पड़ता हैं। जिससे किसानो को आर्थिक हानि उठानी पड़ रही हैं। रात को सिंचाई करने से ठंड के कारण किसान बिमार भी हो रहे हैं। किसान सिंचाई करते समय जूते एवं गर्म कपड़े भी नही पहन पाते हैं।फसलो को जीवन दान देने के लिए सारी रात गीली मिट्टी में नंगे पांव खेत में खड़ा रहना किसानो की मजबूरी हैं। वही अंधेरे क्यारियो की मेड़ टूट जाने एवं पाईप लाईन फट जाने से पानी बर्बाद हो जाता हैं। इस समय किसान घरो से निकल कर फसलो को पानी देने के लिए रात-दिन खेतो में डेरा जमाए हुए हैं। किसानो द्वारा बार-बार दिन में थ्री फेज विद्युत आपूर्ति देने की मांग करने के बावजूद किसी भी अधिकारी या जन प्रतिनिधियो के कान पर जू तक नही रेंगती हैं।

तापमान बढ़ने से फसलों की बिगड़ी सेहत

दिसम्बर माह में भी कड़ाके की सर्दी नही पड़ कर सूरज तमतमा रहा हैं। जिससे सर्दी में तापमान बढने से रबी की फसल की सेहत भी बिगड़ने लगी हैं। तापमान में वद्धि के कारण इसके चलते सरसो, गेहूं, चना की फसले प्रभावित हो रही हैं। जिससे किसानो को उत्पादन घटने की चिंता सता रही हैं। इस समय रबी की फसल के लिए 11 से 20 डिग्री तापमान की आवयश्कता हैं जबकि इन दिनो तापमान 15 से 30 तक पहुंच रहा हैं। रात में तापमान ज्यादा होने के ओंस भी नही गिर रही हैं जो फसलों के लिए नुकसान दायक हैं। रात में फसलो की ष्वसन की दर बढ़ जाती हैं। उसके लिए न्युनतम 8 से 10 डिग्री तापमान की आवश्यकता होती हैं। इसके विपरित अभी 18 से 20 डिग्री तक तापमान चल रहा हैं। वही दिन का तापमान 21 से 23 डिग्री तक तापमान चाहिए जो अभी 28 से 32 डिग्री तक हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें