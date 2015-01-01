पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट मैच:नवाब इलेवन ने चेयरमेन इलेवन को 59 रन से हराया

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
टोंक महोत्सव के तहत गुरुवार को सआदत पैवेलियन मैदान में चैयरमेन इलेवन व नवाब आफताबअली खां के बीच मैत्री क्रिकेट मैच का आयोजन किया गया। नगर परिषद सभापति अली अहमद ने गेंद को शॉट मारकर मैच का शुभारंभ किया। नवाब आफताब अली खां की टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 159 रन बनाकर जिसके जवाब में चैयरमेन इलेवन 100 रन ही बना पाई और नवाब इलेवन ने 59 रन से जीत दर्ज की। मैच में मोहम्मद साद ने 50 और नोमान ने 24 रन बनाए। दूसरी ओर आदित्य ने अच्छी गेंदबाजी करते हुए तीन विकेट लिए। इस दौरान अंजुमन सोसायटी खानदान ए अमीरिया के सदर युनुसअली खान, जुनैद अली खान, नायब सदर मोहम्मद अहमद खान, प्रवक्ता जुनैद असलम, अनवर अली, जमील खान, अरशद खान, राशिद नकवी, अब्दुल खान, राशिद खान, कोच इम्तियाज अली खान, नवाब इलेवन के कप्तान शादाब द्रविड़, सहायक कोच शकील, रामकिशोर यादव सहित कई लोग मौजूद रहे।

