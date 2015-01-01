पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हृदय रोग से पीड़ित को मिलेगा नया जीवन:नारायणा हॉस्पिटल में जन्मजात हृदय रोग से पीड़ित जरूरतमंद बच्चों को मिलेगा नया जीवन

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
नारायणा मल्टीस्पेशियलिटी हॉस्पिटल ने हृदय की जन्मजात बीमारियों से जूझ रहे बच्चों के लिए पहल की है। इसके तहत अस्पताल में शनिवार से एक महिने तक स्क्रीनिंग कैम्प आयोजित किया जाएगा। 12 जनवरी तक सुबह 10 से 3 बजे तक चलने वाले इस कैम्प के माध्यम से चयनित बच्चों (नवजात से 18 वर्ष की उम्र तक) को जिन्हें हृदय सर्जरी या इंटवेंशन करवाने के लिए आर्थिक सहयोग की जरूरत है उन्हें वित्तिय सहायता उपलब्ध करायी जाएगी। अस्पताल के पीडियाट्रिक कार्डियक सर्जन व पीडियाट्रिक कार्डियोलॉजिस्ट (शिशु हृदय रोग विशेषज्ञ) की विशेषज्ञ टीम बच्चों का इलाज करेंगे। 8696900072 नंबर पर शिविर संबंधित जानकारी ली जा सकती हैं। अस्पताल आने से पूर्व अगर पहले भी बच्चे की कोई जांच करवाई गई हो तो परिजनों को वह रिपोर्ट साथ लानी होगी। नारायणा मल्टीस्पेशियलिटी अस्पताल, जयपुर की जोनल क्लिनिकल डायरेक्टर डॉ. माला ऐरन ने बताया कि इस पहल के माध्यम से पिछले सालों में कई जरूरतमंद बच्चों की सहायता की गई है और अब भी ऐसे, आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर कई बच्चें है जिन्हें सर्जरी द्वारा एक बेहतर जीवन दिया जा सकता है। क्योंकि कोरोना महामारी ने कई परिवारों को आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर कर दिया है जिससे वह हृदय सर्जरी या इंटरवेंशन की पूरी राशि वहन करने की स्थिति में नहीं है। इस पहल के माध्यम से हम ऐसे ही जरूरतमंद बच्चों की सहायता करना चाहते है। हम हमारी सहयोगी संस्थाओं के शुक्रगुजार हैं जिनके वित्तीय सहयोग से बच्चों को विश्वस्तरीय इलाज मिल पा रहा है। सीनियर शिशु एवं बाल हृदय रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. प्रशांत महावर ने बताया कि कैम्प के जरिए राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तरप्रदेश, पंजाब व हरियाणा के आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर बच्चों के जन्मजात हृदय विकारों का इलाज करने के कार्य में एक सशक्त माध्यम बना हुआ हैं। ऐसे कैम्पों के जरिए नारायणा मल्टीस्पेशियलिटी हॉस्पिटल बड़े पैमाने पर बच्चों की हृदय संबंधित परेशानियों के प्रति जागरूकता लाने के लिए प्रयासरत हैं।

