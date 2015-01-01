पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत आम चुनाव 2020:तीसरे दिन भी जिप में नहीं आया नामांकन, टोंक पंस सदस्य के लिए एक नामांकन भरा

टोंक36 मिनट पहले
पंचायत आम चुनाव 2020 (जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य) के तहत शुक्रवार को टोंक पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए एक नामांकन फार्म प्रस्तुत किया गया है। पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए अन्य कोई आवेदन नहीं आया। जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए तीसरे दिन भी किसी भी उम्मीदवार ने नामांकन फार्म जमा नहीं कराया। अभी तक जिला परिषद सदस्य व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए उम्मीदवारों के नामों की सूची जारी नहीं की है। प्रमुख दलों द्वारा चयन को लेकर जयपुर में चयन समिति द्वारा मंथन जारी है। चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आवेदन लेने व आवश्यक दस्तावेज जुटाने में लगे हुए हैं।

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों का चुनाव करेंगे एक लाख 52 हजार मतदाता, बनाए 196 मतदान केंद्र
मालपुरा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 23 वार्डो के पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए 1 लाख 52 हजार 473 मतदाता मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। खास बात यह है कि पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए महिला मतदाताओं के मुकाबले पुरुष मतदाताओं की संख्या करीब पांच हजार अधिक है। इनमें 73 हजार 669 महिला मतदाता है जबकि 78 हजार 804 पुरुष मतदाता है। मतदान के लिए मालपुरा निर्वाचन कार्यालय द्वारा 196 मतदान केंद्र बनाए है। जहां हवा पानी व रोशनी सहित सुगम रास्तों का इंतजाम किया गया है । चुनाव कार्यालय के विष्णु बारेठ ने बताया कि अधिसूचना जारी होने के तीसरे दिन तक कोई नाम निर्देशन पत्र नहीं आया है तथा चुनाव कार्यालय में मतदाता सूचियों के काम सहित चुनाव संबंधी अन्य कार्य जैसे प्रशिक्षण व मतदान दलों के गठन सहित अन्य आवश्यक कायक्रमों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। बडी संख्या में पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव लिए के नाम निर्देशन पत्र जारी किए जा चुके है।

73,669 महिला मतदाता है जबकि 78,804 पुरुष मतदाता है।

