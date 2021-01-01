पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की खबर:25 जनवरी के बाद एक भी रोगी नहीं, कोविड वार्ड खाली

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • 7669 की जांच में 66 पॉजिटिव, रिकवरी रेट 93 प्रतिशत

कोविड टीकाकरण की शुरूआत के साथ ही संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण के भी अच्छे संकेत मिल रहे हैं। न सिर्फ रिकवरी रेट बढ़ा है बल्कि कोरोना के मरीज भी मिलना बंद हो गए है। सुखद है कि बीते 25 जनवरी के बाद से अब तक एक भी पॉजिटिव केस की पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है। पिछले 10 महीने में सबसे कम 66 पॉजिटिव मरीज जनवरी में मिले हैं। जनवरी के 31 दिन ऐसे रहे जिनमें 2 जनवरी बाद एक भी पॉजिटिव मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। जनवरी माह में 12 बार शून्य पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा आ चुका है। दिनोंदिन संक्रमितों में कमी आने से लोग राहत महसूस कर रहे है। नए केस नहीं मिलने से कोविद वार्ड भी खाली है। विभागीय आंकड़ों के मुताबिक जनवरी माह में अब तक किसी भी दिन पॉजिटिव आंकड़ों में दहाई का आंकड़ा पार नहीं हुआ। उल्लेखनीय है कि वर्तमान में जिले में एक एक्टिव केस नहीं है। हालांकि जिले में अब तक 36 जनों की मौत हो चुकी है।

संकेत : अब अन्य मरीजों के लिए भी उपयोग में आएगा वार्डमरीजों की घट रही संख्या के बाद कोविद आईसीयू वार्ड बंद किया जा सकता है। उसे अन्य सामान्य मरीजों के उपयोग में लिया जा सकता है। हालांकि अभी कुछ नए वार्डों का निर्माण भी जारी है। इसके साथ ही वार्ड व नियंत्रण कक्ष में लगे चिकित्साकर्मियों का भी अन्य वार्डों में उपयोग किया जा सकेगा।उम्मीद : रिकवरी दर बढ़ी है, आगे भी और ऐसे ही बढ़ेगी^जनवरी माह सुखद समाचार लेकर आया है। कोविद टीका से भी संक्रमण से बचाव होगा। वहीं लोगों की जागरूकता और सावधानी से संक्रमण दर भी घटी है। वहीं रिकवरी दर भी बढ़ी है। उम्मीद है कि आगे भी ऐसा ही चलेगा।अशोककुमार यादव, सीएमएचओ टोंक।

