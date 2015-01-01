पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लॉकडाउन के चलते बंद की गई थी रोडवेज:10 माह से बंद रोडवेज शुरू नहीं किए जाने से 11 पंचायतों के यात्रियों की आवाजाही बाधित

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
टोडारायसिंह क्षेत्र के वाया बरवास से गुजरने वाली रोडवेज 10 माह बाद भी शुरू नहीं किए जाने से 11 ग्राम पंचायतों के लोगों की जिला मुख्यालय से आवाजाही प्रभावित हो रही है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि रोडवेज के अभाव में लाेगों काे जेब ढीली कर निजी वाहनों से यात्रा करनी पड़ रही है।

बस शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर गुरुवार को बरवास निवासी ओमप्रकाश जैन, मोहन पालीवाल, गिर्राजसिंह सोलंकी आदि लोगों ने रोडवेज के मुख्य प्रबन्धक रामचरण गोचर को ज्ञापन सौंपकर फिर से राडेवज संचालित किए जाने की मांग की। ज्ञापन में बताया कि पिछले महीनों टोंक आगार की रोडेवज टोंक से टोडारायसिंह के लिए संचालित होती थी। ये वाया पालडा, चूली, बरवास, बावड़ी, गेदिया आदि गांवों से गुजरती थी। ऐसे में टोडारायसिंह क्षेत्र के पालड़ा, पन्द्राहेड़ा, इंदोकिया, हमीरपुर, गोपालपुरा,छानबांस सूर्या समेत 11 से अधिक ग्राम पंचायतों के लोगों को रोडवेज सुविधा का सीधा लाभ मिल रहा था।

पिछले दिनों कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते लगाए गए लॉकडाउन के बाद से आगार अधिकारियों ने रोडवेज सेवा बंद कर दी। इसके बाद आगार की ओर से धीरे धीरे अधिकतर शिडयूल संचालित कर दिए गए, जबकि वाया बरवास होते हुए टोडारायसिंह संचालित होने वाली बस सेवा शुरू नहीं की जा रही। इससे ग्रामीणों में नाराजगी है। लोगों ने ज्ञापन में रोडवेज सेवा फिर से शुरू किए जाने की मांग की है।

विप्र कल्याण बोर्ड के गठन करने केे लिए सौंपा ज्ञापन
निवाई|श्री परशुराम इंटरनेशनल की ऑनलाइन बैठक राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नवीन शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में सभी पदाधिकारियों ने विप्र कल्याण बोर्ड का गठन करने की मांग की । प्रदेश सचिव सर्वेश कुमार द्विवेदी ने बताया ऑनलाइन बैठक में सभी पदाधिकारियों द्वारा विप्र कल्याण बोर्ड के गठन की मांग को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। उन्होंने बताया कि सत्ता में आने से पहले कांग्रेस ने अपने घोषणा पत्र में विप्र कल्याण बोर्ड गठन करने का वादा किया था जिसे आज तक पूरा नहीं किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बोर्ड का गठन होने से विप्र गुरुकुल का संचालन किया जा सकेगा तथा मंदिरों में पूजा अर्चना करने वाले पुजारियों को मानदेय, निर्धन होनहार मेधावी छात्रा को छात्रवृत्ति मिल सकेगी।

