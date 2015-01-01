पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान का बहिष्कार:पंचायती राज चुनाव में मतदान का बहिष्कार करेंगे रलावता के लोग

टोंक27 मिनट पहले
टोडारायसिंह रलावता गांव में रविवार को देवनारायणम मंदिर परिसर पर ग्रामीणों ने एक बैठक आयोजित कर पंचायत राज चुनाव में मतदान का बहिष्कार करने की घोषणा की है। आशाराम गुर्जर सहित ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उनका रलावता गांव 70 सालों से विकास को तरस रहा है। गांव की अनदेखी करने से यहां का विकास ठप है। यहां के ग्रामीण 70 सालों से वोट देकर भी अपने को ठगा सा महसूस करते है। कई बार यहां के ग्रामीणों ने सडक, एनिकट की मांग की है लेकन आज भीसमस्या वहीं की वही खडी है। ऐसे में ग्रामीणों ने देवनारायण मंदिर में एकत्र हो पंचायत राज चुनाव में मतदान नही करने का निर्णय लिया है। हमारी सरकार से मांग है कि गांव के पास बनास नदी में एनिकट, पुराने एनिकट की मरम्मत, बीसलपुर पेयजल योजना की जगह जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त लाइन की मरम्मत, बगडी से रलावत होकर बनास नदी तक पक्का रोड कार्य करावा जाए। हम 70 साल से वोट देते आ रहे है लेकिन हमारे गांव का किसी भी सरकार ने विकास नही कराया है। उनके गांव में अधिकांश गुर्जर समाज के लोग रहते है।

