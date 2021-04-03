पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुहार:स्मारक के लिए नहीं मिली 10 साल से अनुमति

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रभावशाली लोगों द्वारा जमीन हड़पने के लिए परेशान करने का आरोप, कार्रवाई की मांग

स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों और शहीदों को लेकर देश के शासन और प्रशासन ही नही लोगों का भी रवैया हमेशा से सम्मानजनक रहा हैं। लेकिन प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में भारतीय सेना में शामिल रहने पर 1921 में सिपाही वार मेडल से सम्मानित और आजाद हिंद फौज में नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस के साथ स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में शामिल रहे जिले के बमोर निवासी भूरा गुर्जर के पोते रामसिंह गुर्जर को अपने दादा की याद में शहीद स्मारक बनाने के लिए दस साल से सरकारी दफ्तरों में अधिकारियों के यहां चक्कर लगाना पड़ रहा हैं। लेकिन आज तक उसे प्रशासन की ओर से अनुमति नही मिली हैं। बमोर पंचायत में पूर्व सरपंच रह चूके रामसिंह का कहना हैं कि दादा भूरा गुर्जर की याद में भूतपूर्व सैनिक स्मारक बनाने के लिए दस साल पहले 40x45 फीट का कच्चा मकान खरीदा था। जिसके बाद में पक्की चारदिवारी भी करवा ली। प्रशासन से इस दस सालों में कई बार प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से मिलकर वह स्मारक बनाने की अनुमति मांग चुके हैं। लेकिन एक तो उनकी सुनी नही जा रही हैं। यही कारण अब तक उक्त भूखंड को कुछ प्रभावशाली लोग हड़पना चाहते हैं। जिसके लिए वह लगातार उसे परेशान कररहे हैं।कलेक्टर से की शिकायतबमोर निवासी रामसिंह गुर्जर ने बुधवार को कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर प्रभावशाली लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की हैं।

