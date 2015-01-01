पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शांति व्यवस्था की अपील:दीपावली त्योहार पर व्यापारियों एवं ग्रामीणों से कानून और शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने की पुलिस ने की अपील

टोंक16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रात्रि चौपाल अवैध बजरी परिवहन, पुलिस के आवाज अभियान, कोरोना एडवाइजरी के पालन पर चर्चा

पीपलू पुलिस ने कस्बे के मुख्य बस स्टैंड पर ग्रामीणों से रूबरू होने, उनकी समस्याएं जानने तथा कानूनी जानकारी प्रदान करने के लिए सोमवार को सार्वजनिक रूप से रात्रि चौपाल आयोजित की। डीएसपी अंकित जैन ने चौपाल में दीपावली के त्यौहार, पंचायतराज चुनाव के मध्य नजर व्यापारियों एवं ग्रामीणों से कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर अपील की।साथ ही व्यापारियों से कहा कि मुख्य बाजार में आने वाले ग्राहक बेतरतीब तरीके से वाहन खड़ा करके न जाए इसका भी वह ध्यान रखें ताकि मार्ग जाम ना हो। अवैध बजरी परिवहन, पुलिस के आवाज अभियान, कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना को लेकर भी चौपाल में चर्चा की गई। प्रोबेशन डिप्टी हंसराज ने कहा कि युवा जितना नशें से दुर रहेगा उतना ही अपराध कम होगा। पीपलू सीआई हरिनारायण मीणा ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर मास्क का अनिवार्य कानून हैं। ऐसे में सभी की जिम्मेदारी हैं कि वह मास्क लगाकर ही घर से बाहर निकलें तथा दुकानदार भी चालान से बचने के लिए नहीं बल्कि अपनी सुरक्षा को लेकर मास्क लगाएं तथा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की भी पालना करें।चौपाल में ग्रामीणों ने मुख्य बाजार में वाहनों के बेतरतीब तरीकों से खड़े होने के चलते पैदल चलने की भी स्थिति होने की समस्या बताई। इस पर डिप्टी अंकित जैन पुलिस को निर्देश दिए की वह लगातार गश्त करते हुए कार्रवाई करें। इसी तरह अवैध बजरी परिवहन पर अंकुश लगाने को लेकर भी कहा कि पुलिस व एसआईटी इस पर लगातार कार्रवाई कर रही हैं। चौपाल में ग्रामीणों ने यह भी शिकायत की हैं कि सिर्फ टारगेट पूरा करने के लिए पुलिस व प्रशासन लोगों के चालान कर रहा हैं जबकि हकीकत यह हैं कि खुद पुलिस व प्रशासन के कार्मिक चालान करने के अलावा हमेशा बिना मास्क घूमते हैें तथा कई बार वह भी खरीददारी करते हैं जिनको उस वक्त सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क अनिवार्यता की अवहेलना नजर नहीं आती हैं। इस पर डिप्टी अंकित जैन ने कहा कि इस तरह की शिकायत पहली बार मिली हैं। इस पर वह खुद विशेष नजर रखेंगे। नियम सब के लिए बराबर हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण हैं जो लापरवाही बरतने पर किसी को भी चपेट में ले सकता हैं। ऐसे में लापरवाही बरतना गंभीर साबित हो सकता हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें