40 लाख रु की अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब पकड़ी:नाकाबंदी के दौरान पुलिस ने 40 लाख रु की अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब पकड़ी, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

टोंक7 मिनट पहले
देवली शहर से सटे हनुमान नगर थाना पुलिस ने अवैध शराब के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए नाकाबंदी के दौरान ट्रक को पकड़ा है। कार्यवाही में करीब 40 लाख रुपए कीमत की अवैध शराब जब्त कर एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है।थानाधिकारी आरपीएस सुशील मान ने बताया कि भीलवाड़ा एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा, शाहपुरा एएसपी विमल सिंह एवं जहाजपुर डीएसपी देशराज गुर्जर के निर्देशों की अनुपालना में अवैध मादक पदार्थों के खिलाफ जारी नाकाबंदी के दौरान रविवार रात्रि को नेशनल हाईवे के बालाजी तिराहे पर जयपुर की तरफ से आते हुए एक ट्रक को रोकने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान ट्रक चालक ने ट्रक को भगाने की कोशिश की, जिस पर पुलिस को शक हुआ तथा थाना अधिकारी आरपीएस सुशील मान के निर्देशों की पालना में नाकाबंदी कर रहे जाप्ते ने पीछा कर ट्रक रोक कर जब तलाशी ली तो ट्रक में अवैध शराब भरी हुई पाई गई। हनुमान नगर पुलिस ट्रक को थाने ले आई तथा अवैध शराब को उतरवाकर माल खाने में रखवाया गया। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि जप्त अवैध शराब में रॉयल स्टेज के 140 कार्टन, मैकडॉवेल बोतल के 199 कार्टन तथा एपीसोड बोतल के 122 कार्टन सहित कुल 564 कार्टन है। जिनकी अनुमानित कीमत करीब 40 लाख आंकी गई है। गिरफ्तार चालक चुनाराम पुत्र नरसीमा राम जाट निवासी ककराला बाड़मेर ने पूछताछ में बताया कि अवैध शराब हरियाणा से गुजरात लेकर जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने चालक चुनाराम को हिरासत में लेकर गहनता से पूछताछ कर रही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि हनुमान नगर पुलिस ने मात्र 10 दिन पहले भी इसी स्थान पर नाकाबंदी के दौरान कोटा की तरफ से आ रहे ट्रक चालक के पास से 55 प्लास्टिक के कट्टों में 12 किव्ंटल 30 किलो अवैध डोडा एवं एक प्लास्टिक की थैली में 2 किलो अफीम जप्त कर आरोपी विनोद कुमार पुत्र निंबाराम ढोली निवासी दातीवाडा डागीयावास जोधपुर को गिरफ्तार किया था। अवैध शराब जब्त के दौरान हनुमान नगर थाना अधिकारी आरपीएस सुशील मान सहित हेड कांस्टेबल खेमराज, कांस्टेबल राजेंद्र कुमार, राम भान सिंह, लालाराम, प्रह्लाद, रमेश कुमार, उदय सिंह व मंगलाराम शामिल थे।

