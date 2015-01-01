पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत के नहीं हैं मायने:कांग्रेस के प्रेमलाल और भाजपा के बनवारी लाल प्रधान पद की दहलीज पर पहुंच कर भी नहीं बन पाए प्रधान

टोंक30 मिनट पहले
  • दलगत राजनीति का चेहरा आया सामने, पार्टी सिंबल पर जीतने के बाद भी जीत के नहीं हैं मायने

देवली किस्मत यदि मेहरबान हो तो दलगत राजनीति भी कोई मायने नहीं रखती कुछ ऐसा ही देवली पंचायत समिति में संपन्न प्रधान उपप्रधान के चुनाव में देखने को मिला। जहां भाजपा का बोर्ड बनते बनते रह गया वही भाजपा से बगावत कर कांग्रेस डूबती नाव में सवार होकर प्रधान बन जीत का सेहरा अपने सर बनवा लिया। जबकि भाजपा के बनवारी एवं कांग्रेस में एकमात्र ओबीसी से जीते प्रेमलाल प्रधान पद की दहलीज पर पहुंच कर भी यह सेहरा अपने सर नहीं बंधवा पाए इससे किस्मत का खेल ही कहा जाएगा।ऐसा नजारा हाल ही में देवली पंचायत समिति के संपन्न चुनावों में देखने को मिला है।कांग्रेस ने 21 में से 10 सीटें जीती थी। भाजपा ने 8 सीटों पर तथा 3 सीटों पर भाजपा से बागी तीन जनों ने अपनी जीत दर्ज करवाई थी।देवली पंचायत समिति में प्रधान का पद ओबीसी वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित था। कांग्रेस पार्टी ने पंचायत समिति चुनाव में 10 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज करवाई थी। उसमें केवल मात्र पार्टी सिंबल पर ओबीसी वर्ग से वार्ड नंबर 14 से प्रेम लाल गुर्जर ने ही एक मात्र जीत दर्ज करवाई थी। कांग्रेस की ओर से एकमात्र ओबीसी से प्रेमलाल को ही उम्मीदवार बुधवार देर रात तक माना जा रहा था। कांग्रेस में ओबीसी वर्ग से जीत कर आए प्रेमलाल शिक्षा में आठवीं पास है। कृषि कार्य में निपुण एवं चांदसिंह पुरा पंचायत में वार्ड पंच रह चुके हैं। लेकिन प्रेम लाल की किस्मत ने दगा दे दिया। भाजपा से ही नहीं अपने परिवार से भी बगावत कर गणेश लाल जाट पूर्व जिला प्रमुख कल्ली देवी का सहारा लेकर रातो रात कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए और गुरुवार को कांग्रेस पार्टी ने भाजपा से जीते गणेश लाल जाट को अपना प्रत्याशी बना दिया। शिक्षा में गणेश लाल जाट ग्रेजुएट हैं एवं व्यवसाय में ए क्लास ठेकेदार हैं। गणेश जाट ने गुरुवार को 03 मतों से विजय श्री पाकर होकर प्रधान का ताज अपने नाम कर लिया।{ हमें तो अपनों ने लूटा गैरों में कहां दम था यह कहावत भाजपा प्रत्याशी बनवारी लाल चौधरी पर सटीक बैठती है।बुधवार रात्रि को 11:00 बजे बाद ऐसा घटनाक्रम बदला की पंचायत समिति में देखते ही देखते बड़ा उलटफेर फेल हो गया। भाजपा ने जीती बाजी एक तरह से हार ली। बुधवार रात 11:00 बजे तक भाजपा के खेमे में 11 का आंकड़ा पूरा हो गया था। एक दूसरे में सहमति भी बनी लेकिन जैसे ही भाजपा ने प्रत्याशी के लिए बनवारी जाट का नाम चला दो तो बाजी पलट गई। भाजपा के गणेश जाट बगावत कर कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गये और कोंग्रेस के सिंबल पर गुरुवार को पर्चा दाखिल कर दिया। यही नहीं किस्मत का खेल तो देखो भाजपा से प्रत्याशी बनवारी जाट को लग रहा था कि कहीं न कहीं क्रॉस वोटिंग से वह निकल जाएंगे। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। उलटा उनका एक वोट गणेश के पक्ष में चला गया। बनवारी शिक्षा में ग्रेजुएट हैं लेकिन उनके लिए यह कहावत चरितार्थ रही-“हमें तो अपनों ने लूटा, गैरों में कहां दम था, मेरी कश्ती वहाँ डूबी जहाँ पानी बहुत कम था।’’{पुलिस सुरक्षा में आए भाजपा के बागी प्रत्याशी गणेश जाट एवं उनके समर्थित सदस्य-इस चुनाव में यह तो स्पष्ट रहा कि सरकारी तंत्र का बेजा इस्तेमाल किया गया। विधायक हरीश मीणा पुलिस सुरक्षा के साथ सभी सदस्यों को पंचायत समिति तक लेकर आए यही नहीं पुलिस सुरक्षा में ही सबको वापस लेकर भी गए हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि कांग्रेस के सभी सदस्य विधायक हरीश मीणा की नेतृत्व में पुलिस सुरक्षा के बीच बस में सवार होकर देवली पंचायत समिति पहुंचे। इस दौरान विधायक द्वारा खड़े पुलिस अधिकारियों को दिशा-निर्देश देते भी देखा गया।{प्रशासन ने किए सुरक्षा के पुख्ता बंदोबस्त-पंचायत समिति में प्रधान व उपप्रधान के चुनाव को निर्विघ्न संपन्न करवाने के लिए उपखंड प्रशासन ने पुख्ता बंदोबस्त किए। जिसके चलते राजकीय महाविद्यालय से पेट्रोल पंप चौराहे तक पूरे बाजार को बंद करवाते हुए जगह-जगह बैरिकेट्स लगा दिए। चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस जाब्ता लगाया गया है।

टोडारायसिंह : भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 10 व कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 5 मत मिले

टोडारायसिंह|पंचायत राज चुनाव के मद्देनजर शुक्रवार को पंचायत समिति सभागार में निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं एससडीएम श्याम सुंदर चेतीवाल की उपस्थिति में उप-प्रधान का चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न होगया। जिसमें भारतीय जनता पार्टी की उम्मीदवार पारस देवी धाकड को 10 मत मिले तथा कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार शिवजी प्रजापत को 5 मत मिले है। इस पर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने पारस देवी को निर्वाचित घोषित कर दिया।पंचायत समिति के चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 9 सदस्य, कांग्रेस के 5 उम्मीदवार व एक आरएलपी सदस्य निर्वाचित हुए थे। इन सदस्यों मेसे उपप्रधान के चुनाव हेतु पंचायत समिति सभागार में निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने मतदान की व्यवस्था की थी। उपप्रधान के चुनाव हेतु पारस देवी धाकड को भाजपा का सिंबल मिला था। इस पर विधायक कन्हैयालाल चौधरी व भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष संतकुमार जैन के साथ पारस देवी ने निर्वाचन अधिकारी को अपना पर्चा दाखिल करवाया। वहीं कांग्रेस से मिले सिंबल पर शिवजी प्रजापत ने कांग्रेस के ब्लाक अध्यक्ष रामप्रसाद साहू के साथ पर्चा दाखिल करवाया। निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने फार्मों की जांच व अन्य प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के पश्चात अपरान्ह 3 बजे से उपप्रधान के लिए मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरू करवाई। मतदान के लिए सर्व प्रथम भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 9 सदस्यों ने मतदान किया। इसके बाद कांग्रेस पार्टी के 5 सदस्य एवं आरएलपी की सदस्य ने मतदान किया। सभी 15 सदस्यों द्वारा मतदान करने के तुरंत बाद चुनाव अधिकारी ने उपप्रधान के दोनों उम्मीदवारों के समक्ष मतगणना शुरू करवाई। जिसमें भाजपा की पारस देवी को 10 मत एवं कांग्रेस के शिवजी प्रजापत को 5 मत मिले। इस पर निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने भाजपा की पारस देवी को उपप्रधान के लिए निर्वाचित घोषित कर दिया। साथ ही पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई। जैसे ही उपप्रधान पद पर पारस देवी के नाम की घोषणा हुई तो पंचायत समिति के बाहर मौजूद सैकडों कार्यकर्ताओं ने नवनिर्वाचित उपप्रधान को फूल मालाओं से लाद दिया तथा जमकर जयकारें लगाए।नव निर्वाचित उपप्रधान पारस देवी ने सबसे पहले पंचायत समिति के बाहर विधायक कन्हैयालाल चौधरी के पेर छूए और आशिर्वाद लिया।

