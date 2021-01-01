पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशखबरी - बंदी श्रमिकों की मजदूरी दर बढ़ी:कारागृहों में बंदी श्रमिकों की मजदूरी दर बढ़ी

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के 24 बंदियों सहित प्रदेशभर के बंदियों को राज्य सरकार ने दिया गणतंत्र दिवस का तोहफा

राज्य सरकार ने कारागृहों में सजायाफ्ता कैदियों की बंदी मजदूरी में बढोत्तरी कर उन्हे गणतंत्र दिवस का तोहफा दिया हैं। राजस्थान सरकार के गृह विभाग ने इसको लेकर जारी आदेश किए हैं। पुलिस महानिदेशक (कारागार) राजीव दासोत ने बताया कि राज्य की कारागृहों में बंदी श्रमिकों की मजदूरी दर बढ़ाकर₹ 249 (कुशल) और₹ 225 (अकुशल) रुपए निर्धारित की गई हैं। दासोत ने बताया कि प्रदेशभर के कारागृहों में दरी, निवार, कपड़ा बुनाई, सिलाई, कूलर बनाना, काॅर्पेंट्री, होजरी और लुहारी आदि कार्य कारागृह उद्योग में करवाए जाते हैं। बंदियों की ओर से फिनायल, झाड़ू व पोछा निर्माण भी किया जाता हैं। हाल ही दिनों में मसाले पीसने का कार्य भी जेलों में शुरु हुअा हैं। पहले कुशल बंदी श्रमिक को₹ 209 और अकुशल को₹ 189 रुपए दिए जाते थे। दासोत ने बताया कि बंदी मजदूरी में संशोधन के लिए राज्य सरकार की ओर से गठित समिति की सिफारिशों के आधार पर राज्य बंदी मजदूरी की दरों में वृद्धि की गई हैं। इससे कारागृहों में बंद लगभग छह हजार दंडित बंदियों को लाभ होगा। विदित रहे कारागृह उद्योग में कार्य करने वाले कैदी कुशल श्रमिक और जेल सेवाओं का रखरखाव करने वाले बाकि सभी कैदी अकुशल श्रमिक कहलाते हैं। वही जेल नियमों के तहत भुगतान योग्य पारिश्रमिक की 75 प्रतिशत राशि बंदी श्रमिक को और बाकि 25 प्रतिशत राशि की कटौती कर पीड़ित पक्ष को दी जाती हैं। ऑपरेशन फ्लश आउट अभियान के तहत राज्य कारागृहों में 50 दिनों में 2 हजार 700 तलाशियां ली गई हैं। अवांछनीय गतिविधियों में शामिल कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई। जिला कारागृह अधीक्षक राजपाल सिंह के बताया कि ऑपरेशन फ्लश आउट अभियान के तहत जिला जेल में 78 बार तलाशी लेने के दौरान कोई निषिद्ध वस्तु बरामद नहीं हुई। जिला अभियान से जेलों में बैठे शातिर अपराधी आपराधिक गतिविधियों को अंजाम देने से डरने लगे हैं इससे जेलों की छवि में जबरदस्त सुधार हुआ है।

