सेवा:मास्क लगाएं, सामाजिक दूरी रखें, क्योंकि रोज मिल रहे औसतन 31 केस

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
जिले में मंगलवार को 100 से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। संक्रमण के बढ़ते आंकड़ों के मुताबिक नवम्बर माह में रोजाना औसतन 31 लोग संक्रमित मिल रहे हंै। इतना ही नहीं जिले में अब तक 29 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

दूसरी ओर बुधवार को देवउठनी के बड़े सावे पर जिले में एक हजार से अधिक शादियां होने का अनुमान है। एक ओर बढ़ते संक्रमण व दूसरी ओर जिले में पंचायतीराज चुनाव व शादियों का सीजन होने से आगामी दिनों में संक्रमण बढ़ने का अंदेशा गहराया हुआ है। ऐसे में सभी को सावधान रहने की आवश्यकता है। तभी आप काल बन रहे कोरोना से सुरक्षित रह पाएंगे।

उल्लेखनीय है कि 5 माह बाद पहला मौका है जब देवउठनी पर 25 नवम्बर को जिले में एक हजार से अधिक शादियों के आवेदन प्रशासन को मिले है। तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह के साथ देवउठनी एकादशनी पर विवाह समारोह की धूम रहेगी। बड़ा मुहूर्त होने से मंगलवार को मैरिज गार्डन व ब्यूटी पार्लरों पर महिलाओं व युवतियों का तांता लगा रहा। फूल माला विक्रेता जगदीश सैनी ने बताया कि उन्हें देवउठनी के सावे का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि दूल्हे दुल्हनों के लिए 500 गजरे बनाने का ऑर्डर उन्हें मिला है।

बदली परंपराएं, इत्र की जगह सेनिटाइजर
इस बार आने वाले मेहमानों व बारातियों का स्वागत इत्र छिड़ककर नहीं सैनिटाइजर करने से होगा। देवउठनी के मौके पर विवाह कर रहे गोविंदराम सैनी, किशनलाल, लादूलाल आदि परिवारजनों का कहना है कि उन्होंने समारोह में हिस्सा लेने आ रहे मेहमानों व बारातियों का स्वागत इत्र, सेंट से नहीं बल्कि सैनिटाइजर करने से होगा। बैंडबाजे, घोड़ी, टेंट, हलवाई व केटरिंग से अधिक परिजन कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव का प्लान करने में जुटे है। प्रशासन की ओर से शादी में 100 ही लोगों की अनुमति दिए जाने से मेहमानों की लिस्ट भी रोजाना बनकर बिगड़ रही है।

कोविड के चलते शादियों पर लगा हुआ था ब्रेक

कोविड 19 को लेकर लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद से ही देश में शादियों पर ब्रेक लग गया था। इसका असर यह रहा कि 25 मार्च से 17 मई तक रामनवमी, अक्षय तृतीय, जानकी नवमी, पीपल पूनम जैसे अबूझ सावों पर भी मामूली विवाह के आयोजन ही हो सके। कोविड की दहशत, सरकार की सख्ती आदि कारणों के चलते विवाह की अन्य तिथियों को लोगों ने विवाह समारोह के आयोजन करना उचित नहीं समझा।

अगले दो माह में 9 सावे
25 नवम्बर से शुरू होंगी शादियां।
9 सावे आएंगे अगले दो माह में।
100 मेहमानों की पाबंदी लागू रहेगी
1000 शादियां होंगी जिले में।
120 दुकानें जिले में टेंट की।
150 मैरिज गार्डन जिलेभर में।

