टोंक रियासत महोत्सव:अमीरुद्दौला की मजार पर कुरआन ख्वानी, गायों को खिलाया चारा, क्रिकेट मैच खेला

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
  • विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों के साथ महोत्सव शुरू, फल व मास्क बांटे

अंजुमन सोसायटी खानदाने अमीरिया की ओर से रियासत काल के स्थापना दिवस पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। एक सप्ताह तक चलने वाले टोंक स्थापना महोत्सव के तहत प्रथम नवाब अमीरुद्दौला की मजार पर कुरआन ख्वानी का आयोजन किया गया।इस प्रकार ऐतिहासिक पवेलियन खेल मैदान में क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत की गई। जो तीन दिन चलेगी। इस प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत कलेक्टर गौरव अग्रवाल ने की। साथ ही उन्होंने भी क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेकर भी खिलाड़ियों को उत्साहवर्धन किया। स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर 15 नवंबर को बाल सुधार गृह में फल व मास्क वितरण किए गए। इस मौके पर साहबजादा हामिद अली, युनुस खान, अब्दुल मुनीम, जुनेद असलम, अनवर अली बबली, राशिद नकवी, सईदुर्रहमान, राजेश चंदेल, मोहम्मद अहमद, यासीन अली खान, वसी आदि मौजूद रहे। मंगलवार को टेनिस प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत की गई। वहीं गायों का चारा खिलाकर पुण्य कमाया गया। इस मौके पर साहबजादा हामिद अली खां, युसून खान, मोहम्मद अहमद खां, जुनेद असलम, अनवर अली बबली, राशिद नकवी, अब्दुल मुनीम, पार्षद कमर अंसारी, अख्तर खान, फिरोज नागौरी सहित कई लोग मौजूद रहे।गौरतलब है कि टोंक रियासत की स्थापना 15 नवंबर 1817 को हुई। इस मौके पर एक सप्ताह का स्थापना दिवस अंजुमन द्वारा प्रतिवर्ष मनाया जाता है। खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता के साथ ही कई सांस्कृतिक आयोजन आदि भी किए जाने हैं। इस बार भी 15 नवंबर से 21 नवंबर तक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

