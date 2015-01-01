पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रबी की बोआई में कमी:बीसलपुर बांध का पानी नहीं छोड़ने से 55 फीसदी ही हुई रबी की बोआई

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
इस साल कम हुई बारिश और बीसलपुर बांध से नहरों में पानी नहीं छोडने के कारण रबी फसल की बोआई आशानुरुप नहीं हो पाई है। अभी तक करीब 55 फीसदी ही रबी फसल की बोआई हो पाई है। जबकि अब मुख्य फसलों में गेंहू व चना की बोआई का ही समय बचा है। सरसों की बोआई का समय भी निकल सा गया है। ऐसे में रबी फसल की बुवाई का लक्ष्य पूरा होना मुश्किल लग रहा है। उधर रबी फसल की बुआई लक्ष्य के मुकाबले कम रही तो किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति और भी खराब हो सकती है।ज्ञात रहे कि इस साल शुरू से अंत तक बारिश के मौसम में बारिश सामान्य से भी कम हुई है। इसके चलते जिले के बीसलपुर बांध समेत अन्य अधिकांश बांध खाली रह गए। इस कारण बीसलपुर बांध समेत अन्य सिंचाई योग्य करीब एक दर्जन से अधिक बांध व तालाबों से किसानों को रबी फसल के लिए पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। ऐसे में जिन बांधों व तालाबों में से रबी फसल की सिंचाई के लिए नहरों में पानी छोडा जाता था, वो इस बार अब तक भी दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। इस कारण रबी फसल की बोआई भी आशानुरुप नहीं हो रही है। इसका अंदाज इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि अभी तक रबी फसल की बोआई करीब 55 फीसदी ही हुई है। यानि की रबी फसल की बोआई लक्ष्य चार लाख 19 हजार हैक्टेयर के मुकाबले करीब दो लाख 45 हजार हैक्टेयर में ही हुई है।लक्ष्य चार लाख 19 हजार हैक्टेयरकृषि विभाग के सांख्यिकी अधिकारी सुगर सिंह मीना ने बताया कि जिले में इस साल रबी फसल का लक्ष्य चार लाख 19 हजार हैक्टेयर है। इसमें से मुख्य फसलें सरसों का लक्ष्य दो लाख 70 हजार हैक्टेयर, गेंहू का 70 हजार हैक्टेयर, तारा-मीरा का चार हजार हैक्टेयर, जौ का छह हजार हैक्टेयर अन्य का दस हजार हैक्टेयर है। कृषि विभाग के सांख्यिकी अधिकारी सुगर सिंह मीना ने बताया कि जिले में इस बार रबी फसलों में अभी तक मुख्य फसल सरसों की बोआई एक लाख 83 हजार हैक्टेयर, चना की 90 हजार हजार हैक्टेयर में, गेंहू की पांच हजार हैक्टेयर, तारा-मीरा की चार हजार हैक्टेयर में व अन्य की भी चार हजार हैक्टेयर में, जौ की 1600 हैक्टेयर में बोआई हुई है।

