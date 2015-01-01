पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:साधारण सभा की बैठक में राजस्थान शूटिंग बाॅल संघ का कैलेंडर जारी

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान शूटिंग बॉल संघ की साधारण सभा रविवार को अध्यक्ष शिवराज सिंह शक्तावत की अध्यक्षता में एक मैरिज गार्डन आयोजित की गई।खेल कैलेंडर जारी करते हुए फरवरी माह में जिला संघ सीकर की ओर से सीनियर वर्ग में स्टेट चैम्पियनशिप पुरूष व महिला वर्ग, जिला संघ भीलवाड़ा की ओर से जूनियर वर्ग पुरुष व महिला और जिला संघ जयपुर के तत्वावधान में सबजूनियर वर्ग पुरूष व महिला वर्ग की प्रतियोगिता करवाये जाने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके में कोविड 19 की सभी नियमों के पालन की बात कही गई।इसी प्रकार फैडरेशन की अनुमति के तहत पुरूष व महिला वर्ग सीनियर का अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय शूटिंग बाॅल खेल व राष्ट्रीय चैम्पियनशिप का आयोजन भी प्रदेश में करवाने का निर्णय लिया। साधारण सभा मे जिला शूटिंग बाॅल संघ अजमेर के मुख्य पदाधिकारियों का परस्पर अवैधानिक गतिविधियों मे संलिप्तता होने पर अजमेर शूटिंग बाॅल संघ को भंग करने का निर्णय लिया गया और इसके लिए इन्द्रसिंह पंवार, नीरज मेक्लिन बैप्टिस्ट व दिनेश शर्मा की तीन सदस्यों की कमेटी का गठन किया गया।यह कमेटी दो माह की अवधि में नवीन कार्यकारिणी का गठन कर पंजीयन कार्यालय अजमेर, जिला खेल अधिकारी अजमेर, सचिव जिला ओलंपिक संघ अजमेर व राजस्थान शूटिंग बाॅल संघ को सूचित करेगी। साधारण सभा में प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष खलीलुर्रहमान खान, मिर्जा मुन्नवर बेग, सचिव दयानन्द उपाध्याय, संयुक्त सचिव सियाराम शर्मा, घनश्याम शर्मा, अल्ताफ हुसैन, मोहमम्द इस्लाम नकवी, टेक्निकल चेयरमैन एके ओबेराय, कार्यकारिणी सदस्य संग्राम सिंह, झालावाड़ जिला सचिव अब्दुल सलीम, दौसा सचिव सुनील बैसला, बारा चन्द्र प्रकाश राठौड़, झुंझनू राहुल यादव, भीलवाड़ा कार्तिक शर्मा, जयपुर पूरण मीणा, दौसा मंगल सिंह कालेड़ा मौजूद रहे।

