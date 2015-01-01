पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में रावणा राजपूत टीम विजयी

टोंक19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन दिवसीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का समापन

टोडारायसिंह लांबाकला में श्री मुरली मनोहर क्रिकेट क्लब द्वारा आयोजित तीन दिवसीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का गुरुवार को समापन हुआ। जिसमें रावणा राजपूत टीम विजेता घोषित की गई। वही राजस्थान टीम लांबाकला उपविजेता रही। प्रतियोगिता के मुख्य अतिथि रामसिंह राठौड़ ने विजेता टीम को 3100 रुपए व उपविजेता टीम को 2100 रुपए पारितोषिक भेंट किए। इस अवसर पर मुख्यअतिथि ने अपने संबोधन में खिलाडिय़ों से कहा कि खेल को खेल की भावना से खेलना चाहिए। खेल से जहां शारीरिक विकास होता है वहीं भाईचारा भी बढ़ता है। खिलाड़ी को जीत से अति उत्साहित एवं हार से हतोत्साहित नहीं होना चाहिए। प्रतियोगिता में तहसीलभर से 12 टीमों ने भाग लिया।क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का उद‌्घाटन मैच मण्डालिया मेदार ने जीतानिवाई| गांव अरनिया के झुंझारु बाबा खेल मैदान में महाकाल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया गया। टूर्नामेंट का उद‌्घाटन भाजपा अरनिया मण्डल अध्यक्ष देवराज गुर्जर ने किया। उद्घाटन मैच निवाई व मण्डालिया मेदार के बीच हुआ जिसमें मण्डालिया मेदार की टीम ने जीत हासिल की। मंडल अध्यक्ष देवराज ने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में खेल के आयोजनों से आपसी भाईचारा को बढ़ावा मिलता है। साथ ही साथ ग्रामीण इलाके के युवाओं को आगे बढऩे का मौका भी मिलता है। भाजपा नेता हनुमान गुर्जर मेदारकला ने कहा कि खेल से बौद्धिक विकास भी होता है। इस अवसर पर सरपंच पिंकी सांखला, शकर पोसवाल, रामकेश गुर्जर खाजपुरा, हंसराज, विनोद सांखला, श्योजी अरनिया, प्रहलाद, मनराज सहित खेल प्रेमी मौजूद थे।

