पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोडवेज कर्मियों ने किया प्रदर्शन:मांगों के निराकरण के लिए रोडवेज कर्मियों ने किया प्रदर्शन, सौंपा ज्ञापन

टोंक16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कल कार्य बहिष्कार की चेतावनी

राजस्थान रोडवेज के संयुक्त संगठनों की ओर से मांगों के निराकरण की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर एक घंटे प्रदर्शन कर बुधवार को कार्य के बहिष्कार की चेतावनी दी है। ऐसे में 12 नवम्बर को रोडवेज की आवाजाही ठप रहने की संभावना है।उल्लेखनीय है कि रोडवेज के सेवारत कार्मिकों को अक्टूबर 2020 की बकाया सैलेरी देने, पेंशन का भुगतान करने, सेवानिवृत्त कार्मिकों को कम से कम एक माह के सेवानिवृत्त परिलाभ समेत बोनस व एक्सग्रेसिया का भुगतान नहीं किए जाने से कार्मिकों में नाराजगी है। मंगलवार को विभिन्न मांगों के निराकरण की मांग को लेकर संयुक्त संगठनों की ओर से दोपहर एक से 2 बजे तक प्रदर्शन किया गया। इसके बाद आगार प्रबन्धक को मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में चेतावनी दी गई कि मांगों का निराकरण नहीं किया गया तो वे 12 नवम्बर को कार्य का बहिष्कार करेंगे। ज्ञापन सौंपने वालों में रोडवेज यूनियन एटक अध्यक्ष शंकरलाल जांगिड, इंटक अध्यक्ष अशफाक मोहम्मद, कल्याण समिति अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद रइस, एसोसिएशन के कजोड़मल मीणा, रामगोपाल चौधरी, विष्णु गोयल, हनुमान चौधरी, मोहम्मद आदिल, भागचंद विजय, कैलाश पारीक, गोपाल चौधरी, प्रहलाद जाट, प्रहलाद साहू आदि रोडवेज कर्मी शामिल रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें