बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद लिया:मालपुरा में रूपकला ने वार्ड एक में पहुंच कर बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद लिया

टोंक35 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मालपुरा जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए वार्ड नंबर एक की कांग्रेस की महिला प्रत्याशी रूपकला शर्मा ने बुधवार को अपने चुनाव क्षेत्र के गांवों में पहूंच कर जीत के लिए बुर्जुगों से आशिर्वाद प्राप्त किया। रूपकला शर्मा को कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने पर वार्डवासियों ने प्रशन्नता जताते हुए उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया। रूपकला शर्मा का सभी समाज के मतदाताओं ने मालाओं से स्वागत किया। वार्ड वासियों ने उम्मीद जताई है कि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रूपकला वार्ड क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए जिला परिषद में आवाज बुलंद कर सकती है। इस अवसर पर लक्ष्मीबाई महिला महाविद्यालय के निदेशक एडवाकेट अवधेश शर्मा सहित बडी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता उनके साथ रहे।

