हारेगा कोरोना:दिसम्बर में सेंपलिंग बढ़ाई, फिर भी पिछले माह के मुकाबले 40% रोगी कम

फाइल फोटो
  • विभाग के मुताबिक एक दिसम्बर से अब तक 308 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, पहले औसतन 300 सैंपल, अब 400 से अधिक

जिले के लिए यह राहत की खबर है। पिछले माह की अपेक्षा इस माह चिकित्सा महकमे की ओर से सेंपलिंग का आंकड़ा बढ़ाए जाने के बावजूद कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा निरंतर कम हो रहा है। मंगलवार को जिले में 4 नए पॉजिटिव केस आए। उल्लेखनीय है कि अप्रैल से लेकर 15 दिसम्बर के बीच जिले में 3492 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिल चुके है।

संक्रमण के बढ़ते आंकड़ों के मुताबिक नवम्बर माह में रोजाना औसतन 35.03 जने संक्रमित मिल रहे है। इतना ही नहीं जिले में अब तक 31 जनों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। दूसरी ओर जिला अस्पताल में कोविड 19 लैब शुरू होने के साथ चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से सेंपलिंग का आंकड़ा बढ़ाए जाने के बावजूद संक्रमितों के आंकड़ों में निरन्तर कमी आ रही है।

विभाग के मुताबिक एक दिसम्बर से अब तक 308 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है। इनमें 15 दिसम्बर को 4, 14 दिसम्बर को 1,13 दिसम्बर को 32, 12 दिसम्बर को 25 तथा 11 दिसम्बर को 20 संक्रमण के मामले सामने आए थे। इस माह 20.53 फीसदी के हिसाब से संक्रमण के रोगी मिले है, जबकि नवम्बर माह में 1059 संक्रमण के मामले सामने आने से रोगियों की दर प्रतिदिन की 35.3 तक हो गई थी।

सीएमएचओ बोले : सभी को सावधान रहने की जरूरत
सीएमएचओ डॉ. अशोककुमार यादव ने बताया कि पिछले माह की अपेक्षा इन दिनों कोरोना संक्रमण के आंकड़ों में कमी आई है। जबकि सर्दी का मौसम जारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि सर्दी मौसम रहने से सभी को सावधान रहने की आवश्यकता है। तभी आप काल बन रहे कोरोना से सुरक्षित रह पाएंगे।

पहले औसतन 300 सैंपल, अब ले रहे है 400 से अधिक
डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डाॅ. महबूब खान ने बताया कि पिछले माह जहां औसतन 300 सैंपल ले रहे थे, वहीं अब इसे बढ़ाकर 400 से अधिक सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही एक्टिव केस की संख्या भी घट रही है। अब तक 57505 सेंपल लिए जा चुके है।

इन तीन केस से समझें, कैसे हार रहा कोरोना
जागरूकता : मास्क के प्रति आमजन में जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से नो मास्क, नो एंट्री अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए विभिन्न संगठनों व सरकारी कार्मिकों की ओर से रैलिया आदि का आयोजन हो रहा है।
सख्ती : पुलिस की ओर से बिना मास्क मिले लोगों के चालान आदि की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सरकार की आेर से भी जुर्माना राशि 100 से बढ़ाकर 500 रुपए कर दी गई है।
पाबंदी : शादियों के सीजन को लेकर गृह विभाग ने नई एडवाईजरी जारी की है। इसके तहत समारोह में 100 से अधिक मेहमान होने पर आयोजनकर्ता मैरिज स्थलों पर कार्रवाई किए जाने के निर्देश है।

