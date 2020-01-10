पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:लावा व पचेवर के स्कूलों में बनेंगी विज्ञान प्रयोगशालाएं

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
  • नौ सरकारी स्कूल भवनों की मरम्मत के साथ कक्षा कक्षों का होगा निर्माण, 5 करोड़ की स्वीकृती

जिले की सरकारी स्कूलों समेत चार कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय विद्यालयों की मरम्मत व नए भवन निर्माण के लिए समग्र शिक्षा अभियान की ओर से 5 कराेड 47 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी की गई है। विभाग के मुताबिक इन कार्यों के लिए जल्द ही वर्क ऑर्डर जारी किया जा सकेगा। समसा के एडीपीस ओमप्रकाश तोषनीवाल ने बताया कि स्वीकृत राशि से जहां कुछ स्कूलों में विज्ञान संकाय के लिए लेबोरेट्री का निर्माण होगा वहीं कुछ स्कूलों में रिपेयर के साथ साथ अतिरिक्त कक्षा कक्ष बनाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि 2 करोड10 लाख रुपए की लागत से पीपलू के केजीबीवी में नया भवन व बालिका हॉस्टल का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार केजीबीवी आवां व सिरोही में विद्यालय भवनों की मरम्मत पर 10-10 लाख रुपए खर्च कर जर्जर भवनों की मरम्मत कराई जाएगी। टोंक के कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका आवासीय विद्यालय का भवन अधिक जर्जर होने से इसकी मरम्मत के लिए 20 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी की गई है। राउप्रावि बिचपुडी के नवीन भवन के लिए 61 लाख 85 हजार रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी की गई है।

अतिरिक्त कक्षा कक्ष बनने से विद्यार्थियों को मिलेगी सुविधा

विभागीय अधिकारियों के अनुसार टोडारायसिंह के गणेशगंज रामावि में अतिरिक्त कक्षाकक्ष निर्माण के लिए समसा की ओर से 16 लाख 86 हजार, टोंक के रामावि हनुतिया में कक्षा कक्ष के लिए 16 लाख 86 हजार तथा लहन के रामावि में नए कक्ष के लिए 8 लाख 43 हजार रुपए तथा मालपुरा के प्रवेशिका संस्कृत विद्यालय बालापुरा में अतिरिक्त कक्ष के लिए 8 लाख 43 हजार रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी हुई है। नए कक्ष कक्ष बनने से विद्यार्थियों को सर्दी, गर्मी व बारिश के मौसम में खुले में नहीं बैठना पड़ेगा।

