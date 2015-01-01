पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायतराज चुनाव:एसडीएम कार्यालय पर पर्चा भरने वालों का जमघट, निवाई पंचायत समिति के 21 वार्डों के लिए 86 ने भरे नामांकन

टोंक8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

निवाई सोमवार को पंचायतराज चुनाव के नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि होने के कारण एसडीएम कार्यालय पर सुबह से ही प्रत्याशियों व समर्थकों का जमावडा लगा रहा। अंतिम दिन होने के कारण एसडीएम कार्यालय क्षेत्र में मेले जैसा माहौल रहा। नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले प्रत्याशियों को कार्यालय के गेट पर ही टोकन दिया गया और नाम पुकारकर बारी-बारी से प्रत्याशी व एक प्रस्तावक को ही नामांकन दाखिल करने के लिए प्रवेश दिया गया। रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर रूबी अन्सार ने बताया कि कांग्रेस व भाजपा तथा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने 21 वार्डो के लिए 86 पर्चे दाखिल किए। उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार को अंतिम दिन 83 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए है। इससे पूर्व 3 लोगों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए थे। भाजपा ने वार्ड न. 1 से शंकरलाल अटल, वार्ड न.2 से मनराज मीणा, वार्ड 3 से सीमा गुर्जर, वार्ड 4 से लक्ष्मीदेवी खटीक, वार्ड 5 से विष्णु शर्मा, वार्ड न 6 से राधा देवी शर्मा, वार्ड नं 7 से छोटूलाल शर्मा, वार्ड न. 8 नरेन्द्र चौधरी, वार्ड न. 9 बरफी मीणा, वार्ड नं 10 से सोभागमल खंगार, वार्ड नं 11 से कर्मा मीणा, वार्ड न. 12 से संतोषदेवी गुर्जर, वार्ड 13 से रामअवतार लांगडी, वार्ड नं. 14 से दयाराम जाट, वार्ड नं 15 से मन्नाबाई, वार्ड 16 से ओमप्रकाश कोली, वार्ड नं. 17 से पूजा बैरवा, वार्ड नं 18 से रामखिलाडी मीणा, वार्ड नं 19 से तुलसी मीणा, वार्ड नं 20 से मुरलीधर मीणा व वार्ड 21 से सुशीला देवी को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। इसी प्रकार कांग्रेस ने वार्ड नंबर 1 से बद्रीलाल, वार्ड नंबर 2 से हनुमान मीणा, वार्ड नंबर 3 से छोटीदेवी, वार्ड नंबर 4 से रेखादेवी, वार्ड नंबर 5 से विशाल यादव, वार्ड नंबर 6 से प्रेमदेवी, वार्ड नंबर 7 से सियाराम शर्मा, वार्ड नंबर 8 से मदनलाल मीणा, वार्ड नंबर 9 से राजंती मीणा, वार्ड नंबर 10 से पिंटु बैरवा, वार्ड नंबर 11 से मीनाक्षी मीणा, वार्ड नंबर 12 से अनिता गुर्जर, वार्ड नंबर 13 से देवालाल गुर्जर, वार्ड नंबर 14 से रामस्वरूप जाट, वार्ड नंबर 15 से निरमा देवी, वार्ड नंबर 16 से बनवारीलाल बैरवा, वार्ड नंबर 17 से लक्ष्मी देवी, वार्ड नंबर 18 से हंसराज मीणा, वार्ड नंबर 19 से संतोष चौधरी, वार्ड नंबर 20 से बद्रीनारायण जाट, वार्ड नंबर 21 से कल्पना शर्मा कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में पर्चा दाखिल किया गया।इनके कटे टिकट प्रधानपति व कांग्रेस नेता मांगीलाल गुजर ने डीआर के लिए कांग्रेस से टिकिट मांगा था। उनको टिकिट नहीं दिया गया। इसी प्रकार पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने कई जनप्रतिनिधियों के टिकिट काटकर नये लोगों को अवसर प्रदान किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार सीआर ब्रह्मप्रकाश गुर्जर का कांग्रेस ने टिकिट काट दिया है। इसी प्रकार भाजपा ने उप प्रधान शंकर काका को टिकिट नहीं दिया है। इसी प्रकार भाजपा डांगरथल मंडल केअध्यक्ष मदनलाल सैनी का टिकिट भी काट दिया है। वर्तमान जनप्रतिनिधियों के दोनों ही पार्टियों द्वारा टिकिट काट देने से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।

मालपुरा। मालपुरा पंचायत समिति के 23 सदस्यों के लिए 96 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन पत्र भरे हैं । कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच सभी प्रत्याशी मास्क लगाकर अपने 2 समर्थकों के साथ नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने निर्वाचन अधिकारी डॉ राकेश कुमार मीणा उपखंड अधिकारी के समक्ष पहुंचे। पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने के आखरी दिन निर्वाचन अधिकारी उपखंड कार्यालय के आस पास ग्रामीण जनप्रतिनिधि बनने वालों की भीड उमडी। जिससे कोर्ट परिसर में मेले जैसा माहोल रहा। सुबह दस बजे से ही नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया जो तीन बजे तक चला। तीन बजे तक निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष कक्ष में प्रवेश करने वालों के नामांकन पत्रों को जमा कराने की कार्रवाई तीन बजे बाद तक चलती रही। नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने वालों में कांग्रेस के 23 प्रत्याशियों व भाजपा के 23 प्रत्याशियों सहित आरएलपी के प्रत्याशियों व निर्दलीय ने कार्यकर्ताओं के जुलूस के साथ पहूंच कर निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष अपने नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए। नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने के दौरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के मद्यनजर पुलिस व आरएसी जवानों सहित डीएसपी चक्रवर्ती सिंह राठौड व थानाधिकारी गोपाल सिंह नाथावत मौजूद रहे।भाजपा ने जारी की प्रत्याशियों की सूची- मालपुरा पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने सभी प्रत्याशियों की सूचि सोमवार दोपहर को निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष प्रस्तुत की है। इसमें वार्ड नंबर एक से राजूलाल वर्मा, वार्ड नंबर 2 से सकराम चौपडा, वार्ड 3 से पारसी देवी बैरवा, वार्ड 4 से विनोद कंवर, वार्ड 5 से रूपचंद आकोदिया, वार्ड 6 से हेमराज वर्मा, वार्ड 7 से शिवराज जाट, वार्ड 8 से विमला देवी गुर्जर, वार्ड 9 से धर्मवीर जांगिड, वार्ड 10 से सीतादेवी माली, वार्ड 11 से श्रीराम कहार, वार्ड 12 से पारसी देवी गुर्जर, वार्ड 13 से तारा सैनी, वार्ड 14 से कन्हैयालाल भील, वार्ड 15 से अनिता खटीक, वार्ड 16 से बन्ना लाल सैनी, वार्ड 17 से सत्यनारायण सैनी , वार्ड 18 से पांचीदेवी जाट, 19 से रूपनारायण शर्मा, 20 से मोसम, 21 से गोपी, 22 से रामचरण बलाई व वार्ड 23 से आशा जैन को प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें