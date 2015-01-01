पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उप प्रमुख का फंसा पेंच:प्रत्याशी तय नहीं होने से उप जिला प्रमुख का चयन अटका 3 पंचायत समिति में भाजपा और 4 में कांग्रेस के उप प्रधान

टोंक29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 11 बजे तक भाजपा और कांग्रेस की ओर से नामांकन नहीं भरे जा सके, अब चुनाव की नई तारीख तय होगी
  • ऐसा पहली बार उप जिला प्रमुख के प्रत्याशी तय नहीं कर पाए दोनों ही दल

जिले में ये पहला ही मौका था कि उप प्रमुख के लिए कोई भी दल अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल नहीं कर पाया। इसका कारण ये रहा कि दोनों दलों के आवेदन नामांकन स्थल पर समय पर नहीं पहुंच सके। शुक्रवार को उप जिला प्रमुख के नामांकन भरे जाने का समय सुबह 11 बजे तक था। लेकिन दोनों ही दलों के प्रत्याशी निर्धारित समय तक नहीं पहुंचे। ऐसे में बाद में उनका आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं किया जा सका। उप प्रमुख का चुनाव स्थगित कर दिया गया। जो अब बाद में हो सकता है। इस संबंध में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं कलेक्टर गौरव अग्रवाल का कहना है कि उप प्रमुख के लिए नामांकन का समय शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे तक था। इस अवधि में नामांकन दाखिल करने प्रत्याशी नहीं आए। इस सबंध में राज्य चुनाव आयोग को सूचित कर दिया गया है।अब आगे जो भी उनके द्वारा दिशा-निर्देश दिए जाएंगे उसके हिसाब से ही आगे की उचित प्रक्रिया अपनाई जा सकेगी। जबकि कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि वो नामांकन स्थल पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन समय पूरा होना बताया गया। वहीं भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि ट्राफिक में प्रत्याशियों के फंसे होने के कारण वो समय पर नहीं पहुंच सके। हालांकि दोनों ही दलों ने इसका कोई खासा विरोध नहीं किया। ऐसे में लगता है कि यहीं ना कहीं उनकी ही गलती रही। लेकिन कई जानकार बताते हैं कि दोनों ही दलों में प्रत्याशी का चयन नहीं हो पाया। इस कारण वो नामांकन नहीं भर सके। हालांकि इसबात को दोनों ही दलों के पदाधिकारी दबे शब्दों में अस्वीकार करते नजर आए। उल्लेखनीय है कि गत चुनाव 2015 में उप जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में भाजपा का उप प्रमुख बना था। भाजपा के प्रत्याशी ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 7 मतों के अंतर से हराया था।

15 सीटें भाजपा के पास, उप प्रमुख भी बनना तय था पर नहीं हो सका नामांकन

गत चुनाव में भाजपा को 25 में से 16 सीटें मिली थी तथा कांग्रेस को 9 सीटे मिली थी। इसबार कांग्रेस को 10 व भाजपा को 15 सीटें मिली है। ऐसे में भाजपा के प्रमुख बनने के बाद उप प्रमुख पर भी भाजपा की उम्मीद अधिक थी। लेकिन स्थितियां ये हुई कि दोनों ही दल अपना प्रत्याशी निर्धारित समय पर नामांकन दाखिल करने नहीं भेज सके। जो अपने आप में पहला ही मौका रहा है। अब आगे क्या होगा, ये भी आमजन में जिज्ञासा का कारण बना हुआ है। इस संबंध में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आगे से मिले दिशा निर्देश के इंतजार में है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग से मिले दिशा निर्देश के बाद ही अब उप प्रमुख के चुनाव को लेकर स्थितियां साफ हाे सकेंगी।

टोंक|जिले में जहां पंचायत राज चुनाव के प्रमुख व प्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा का पलडा भारी रहा। वहीं उप प्रधान में कांग्रेस ने भाजपा से अधिक पंचायत समितियाे में अपना उप प्रधान बनाया। जिले की सात पंचायत समितियों में भाजपा ने चार पर अपना प्रधान बनाने में सफलता हासिल की। वहीं कांग्रेस तीन पंचायतों में ही अपना प्रधान बना सकी। भाजपा ने पीपलू, टोडारायसिंह, निवाई एवं मालपुरा में प्रधान बनाया।

