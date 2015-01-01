पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपोत्सव:सुस्त पडे़ बाजार दीपावली त्योहार से हुए गुलजार दुकानों पर उमड़ रहे हैं ग्राहक, व्यापारी खुश दिखे

टोंक35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मालपुरा के इतिहास में नगर पालिका ने दीपावली पर पहली बार की शहर की सजावट

निवाई कोरोना महामारी के चलते मन्द पडे बाजारों में दीपावली के त्यौहार व देवउठनी एकादशी के सावा ने बाजारों में धूम मचा दी है। इस बार कोरोना महामारी के चलते मार्च से मई माह तक लॉक डाउन होने के कारण बाजार बंद रहे तथा अनलॉक डाउन शुरू होने के बाद भी बाजार सुस्त पडे हुए थे। नवरात्रा से ही बाजारों का उठना शुरू हो गया था। इन दिनों दीपावली का त्योहार नजदीक होने के कारण शहर के सभी बाजारों में खरीदारों की रेलमपेल हो रही है। इसके साथ ही दीपावली के बाद देवउठनी एकादशी को शादी विवाह का सावा होने के कारण भी बाजार में बूम आ गया है। इन दिनों हर प्रकार की वस्तुओं की दुकानों पर ग्राहकी हो रही है। शादी विवाह करने वाले परिवारों के लोग विशेष रूप से कपड़ा व सोने-चांदी की दुकानों पर विशेष रूप से खरीदारी में जुटे हुए हैं। सोना व चांदी के भाव कम हो जाने से सर्राफा की दुकानों पर ग्राहकी बढ गई है। इन दिनों बाजार की यह स्थिति है कि ग्राहकों की भीड के चलते पैदल निकलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा है।

मालपुरा|मालपुरा के इतिहास में पहली बार दीपावली के त्योंहार पर नगर पालिका ने संपूर्ण शहर सहित बृजलालनगर रोड की सजावट कर नागरिकों को गिफ्ट दी है। मालपुरा पालिका में कांग्रेस के बोर्ड का शासन है। जयपुर की तर्ज पर की गई दीपावली की सजावट से शहर वासियों में उत्साह भरी खुशी का माहोल है। खास बात यह है कि शहर के पास ही स्थित ग्राम पंचातय बृजलालनगर रोड भी नगर पालिका की ओर से जगमग कर अनूठा इतिहास रचा है। शहर वासियों सहित बृजलालनगर के लोगों का कहना है कि मालपुरा के इतिहास में जयपुर की तरह दीपावली पर की गई सजावट पालिका अध्यक्ष आशामहावीर नामा की ओर से दिया गया उपहार है सजावट करने से कोरोना काल में दीपावली त्याेंहार अत्यधिक आकर्षक व रोचकहुआ है।स्थित यह है कि मालपुरा में पालिका की ओर से की गई सजावट को देखने के लिए आस ग्रामीण इलाकों से बडी संख्या में लाग उमड रहें है । दीपावली के त्योंहार से चार दिन पहले से ही मालपुरा शहर के प्रत्येक बाजारों में खरीददारों व दशर्कों की भीड सुबह से लग जाती है। आलम यह है कि भीड व यातायात व्यवस्था को व्यवस्थित रखने के लिए मालपुरा थाना पुलिस को अतिरिक्त व्यवस्था करनी पडी है। यातायात प्रभारी हेडकांस्टेबल भंवर सिंह सुबह से देर रात तक समूचे शहर में बाइक से यातायात व्यवस्था को सुचारू करने में लगे हुए है। उधर पालिकाध्यक्ष आशामहावीर नामा का कहना है कि दीपावली व धनरतेरस के मौके पर सजावट में विधुत उपकरणों की जगमगाती राेशनी अद्भुदआकर्षक लगेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें