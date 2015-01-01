पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष प्रसारण शुरू:बालिका शिक्षा की निरंतरता को बनाने के लिए एफएम पर विशेष प्रसारण शुरू

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
वनस्थली क्षेत्र के सामुदायिक रेडियो वनस्थली 90.4 एफएम आपणो रेडियो पर कोरोना काल में बालिका शिक्षा की निरंतरता को बनाए रखने के तहत एक माह के लिए सीआरए और रूम टू रीड के सहयोग से सियार प्रोजेक्ट हर कदम बेटी के संग कार्यक्रम का विशेष प्रसारण आरंभ किया है। 9 दिसंबर तक चलने वाले इस कार्यक्रम का प्रसारण प्रतिदिन सुबह 8:15, अपराह्न 2:40 तथा शाम 7:40 पर होगा। पुनः प्रसारण सुबह 9:40, अपराह्न 2:40 व शाम 7:40 पर होगा।एफएम निदेशक ईना शास्त्री ने बताया कि इसका उद्देश्य बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए तथा बालिका शिक्षा को लगातार जारी रखते हुए अभिभावकों को जागरूक करना है। बालिकाओं को सशक्त, आत्मनिर्भर बनाने व बालिकाओं के पोषण, शिक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए बालिका शिक्षा अभियान चलाया जा रहा है, ताकि लॉकडाउन में लड़कियां घर पर ही रह कर शिक्षक और अभिभावकों के सहयोग से अपनी पढ़ाई जारी रख सके।

