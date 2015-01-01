पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनदेखी:जमीनी स्तर पर खरी नहीं उतर रही अनुदानित सोलर पंप स्कीम, किसान लगा रहे अफसरों के चक्कर

टोंक36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसानों को सस्ती दर पर बिजली उपलब्ध कराने के लिए चलाईं जा रही अनुदानित सोलर पंप स्कीम जमीनी स्तर पर खरी नहीं उतर रही है। इसकी बानगी जिले में लाखों रुपए खर्च करने के बाद भी करीब ढाई साल से तीन हजार किसानों के खेतों में सोलर पंप नहीं लगने के रुप में देखी जा सकती है।

जबकि वर्क ऑर्डर जारी होने के तीन माह में सरकार की ओर से अधिकृत की गई कंपनियों को किसान के खेत पर सोलर पंप लगाना जरुरी है। किसानों के प्रति सरकार की अनदेखी यही ही नहीं थमी, सामान्य वर्ग के करीब तीन हजार किसानों के खेतों में करीब ढाई साल से ये अनुदानित सौलर पंप नहीं लग पाए है। ये किसान खेतों में सोलर पंप लगाने के लिए आए-दिन अफसरों के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। ज्ञात रहे कि सरकार बिजली की बढ़ती दरों व बिजली की कमी से परेशान किसानों को सस्ती दर पर बिजली मुहैया कराने के लिए सोलर पंप लगवाने पर अनुदान दे रही है। यह अनुदान सभी वर्ग के किसानों के लिए 60 की फीसदी है। सरकार हर साल भी जिले वार इस स्कीम का लक्ष्य निर्धारित करती है और उसके अनुरुप ऑनलाइन किसानों से आवेदन लेकर उनके हिस्से की 40 फीसदी राशि जमा करती है।

उसके बाद सरकार किसी बडी कंपनी से करार करके किसानों के खेतों में पहले आओं, पहले पाओं के आधार पर ये अनुदानित सोलर पंप लगाती है। सरकार इस साल भी इस अनुदानित प्रधानमंत्री कुसुम योजना के तहत जिले में करीब दो हजार दो सौ सौलर पंप लगाने का लक्ष्य दिया। उसके तहत करीब दो हजार किसानों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया।

सोलर पंप लगवाने में सामान्य वर्ग में ढाई साल से पैंडिंग

उद्यान विभाग के अनुसार अनुदानित सोलर पंप लगवाने में सबसे अधिक वैटिंग सामान्य वर्ग के किसानों की है। इस वर्ग के करीब तीन हजार किसान वैटिंग में है। उद्यान विभाग के जिला अधिकारी लक्ष्मणसिंह ने बताया कि जिले में सोलर पंप लगाने के लिए सरकार ने चार कंपनियों को अधिकृत कर रखा है। इनमें शक्ति व रोटेमेक कंपनी ही सोलर लगाने में रुचि ले रही है। दो कंपनियां सोलर लगाने में रुचि नहीं लेने से किसानों को लंबा इंतजार करना पड रहा है।
पांच व साढे़ सात एचपी के सोलर पंपों की है डिमांड
इस योजना के तहत सोलर लगाने के इच्छुक अधिकांश किसान पांच एचपी व साढे सात एचपी के सौलर पंप लगवाना चाहते है। वैसे तो इस स्कीम के तहत तीन एचपी के पंप भी है, लेकिन किसान पांच एचपी व साढ़े सात एचपी के पंप लगाना चाह रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें