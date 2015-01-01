पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये कैसा अंध विश्वास:मुखिया की मौत पर अंधविश्वास हावी, प्रशासन के प्रयास से 20 घंटे बाद हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

देवली2 घंटे पहले
देवली| बंद कमरे को खोल कर खोलकर मृतक के परिजनों को बाहर निकालते पुलिसकर्मी एवं ग्रामीण।
  • मृतक को जिंदा कराने के लिए परिजन ले गए धार्मिक स्थल जावरा

विज्ञान के इस युग में भी अंधविश्वास की जड़े कितनी मजबूत है। इसका अंदाज इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि कुचलवाड़ा कला गांव में मंगलवार रात को एक जने की हुई मौत बाद उनके परिजनों ने उनका 19 घंटे तक अंतिम संस्कार नहीं करने दिया।

तंत्र-मंत्र में विश्वास करने वाले मृतक के परिजन उसे फिर से जिंदा करने के लिए एमपी स्थित जावरा धार्मिक स्थल पर ले जाने की जिद पर अड़े रहे। आखिरकार पुलिस व प्रशासन की काफी मशक्कत के बाद एक रात निकलने के बाद दूसरे दिन बुधवार दोपहर बाद को उसका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार हनुमान नगर थाना क्षेत्र के कुंचलवाड़ा कला निवासी दामोदर पारीक (60) की कुछ दिनों से तबीयत खराब थी। परिजनों ने उसका अपने स्तर पर इलाज करवाया। इसके अलावा तंत्र-मंत्र का भी सहारा लिया, लेकिन वह स्वस्थ नहीं हो पाया। उसकी मंगलवार रात करीब 8 बजे मौत हो गई, लेकिन परिजनों में मन में अंधविश्वास इतना सिर चढ़ कर बोला कि उन्होंने पड़ोसियों को भी इसकी सूचना नहीं दी और न चींख-पुकार मचाई।

वे मृतक को फिर से जिंदा करने की आस में रातों-रात जावरा ले जाना चाहता थे, लेकिन मृतक के मकान में से रोने की धीमी आवाज सुनी तो पड़ोसी उनके घर के बाहर आए और बंद दरवाजे की कुंदी खटखटाई, लेकिन अंदर से किसी ने कुंदी नहीं खोली। ऐसे में परिजन मृतक को रात मे जावरा ले जाने के लिए बाहर नहीं निकाल पाए। सुबह होने पर तो कई लोग मृतक के घर के बाहर एकत्रित हो गए। बाद में मृतक के परिजनों ने दरवाजा तो खोल दिया, लेकिन उसका अंतिम संस्कार नहीं करने दिया। परिजन बोले कि उनकी (दामोदर पारीक) मौत नहीं हुई है, तबीयत ही खराब है और मर भी गए तो भी जावरा ले जाने दो, वहां जिंदा हो जाएंगे। इस दौरान लोगों ने उन्हें काफी समझाया कि उनकी मौत हो चुकी है। अब वे जिंदा नहीं होंगे। इनका अंतिम संस्कार करने दो, लेकिन मृतक के बेटे-बेटी ने ग्रामीणों की नहीं मानी और धमकी दी कि कोई भी उनका अंतिम संस्कार करने के लिए आगे आया तो चाकू से मार देंगे। यह सुनकर ग्रामीण दंग रह गए।

लोगों ने पीड़ित परिजनों को खूब समझाया, लेकिन मृतक की पत्नी उर्मिला, पुत्र कालूराम व पुत्री पिंकी ने ग्रामीणों से यह कहते हुए घर के दरवाजे बंद कर लिए कि हमारे पिता की मौत नहीं हुई है, हम इनको जावरा स्थित सथान पर लेकर जाएंगे, वहां पर जिंदा हो जाएंगे। आखिरकार गांव वालों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। कुछ देर बाद एएसआई ओम प्रकाश मौके पर पंहुचे तथा मामले की नाजुकता को देखते हुए उन्होंने पुलिस डीएसपी देशराज गुर्जर को अवगत करवाया। बाद में तहसीलदार मुकंद सिंह, जहाजपुर थानाधिकारी हरीश सांखला मौके पर पंहुचे और दरवाजा खुलवाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन मृतक के परिजनों ने दरवाजा नहीं खोला।

आखिरकार पुलिसकर्मियों ने छत के रास्ते से मकान में घुसकर दरवाजा तोड़ा। मृतक के परिजनों को बाहर निकाल कर उनसे समझाइश की, उसके बाद परिवारजनों एवं ग्रामीणों के अनुरोध पर बिना पोस्टमार्टम के मृतक का बुधवार दोपहर बाद करीब 3 बजे अंतिम संस्कार करवाया गया। एएसआई ओम प्रकाश ने बताया कि कि दामोदर के परिजन किसी ढोंगी महिला के चक्कर में पड़कर मानसिक रूप से कमजोर जैसी हरकतें करते रहते हैं।

